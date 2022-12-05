Tushy Is Gifting 10,000 Bidets to Airbnb Owners This Winter

Your next Airbnb may come with an upgraded amenity this holiday season: a bidet. Tushy, a modern and sustainable bidet company formed in 2015, is giving away 10,000 bidets to Airbnb hosts this year.

While bidets are standard amenities in hotels and homes in several countries outside of the U.S., Americans didn’t really get on the bidet bus until toilet paper became a hot commodity at the start of the pandemic. If you’re new to the bidet concept, know that it’s a water feature for your commode that cleans your bum with a stream of water instead of using toilet paper. For many who switched from paper to bidet, there’s no going back (IYKYK).

Own an Airbnb? Unsure if installing a bidet is worth the investment? If you purchase a Tushy Classic 3.0 between Dec. 5 through Dec. 31, 2022, you can get a full refund. No harm, no foul.

All you need to do is install your Tushy bidet, update your Airbnb listing to include a photo and mention of the new amenity, and then upload your listing to Tushy’s Stay with a Bidet page by Jan. 31, 2023. Refunds will be issued by Feb. 17, 2023.

“Our goal is to get TUSHY bidets into every Airbnb listing and rally every host and every guest to convince Airbnb to add ‘Bidet’ as an Amenities filter so that travelers can easily find listings that cater to clean behinds,” said Miki Agrawal, Tushy's founder and chief creative officer, in a statement.

For any travelers who don’t want to leave it up to chance that their Airbnb rental may or may not have a bidet, Tushy also makes a travel bidet (yes, we’re serious). But, if you’re not into carrying around a collapsible bidet as an accessory, may the odds be ever in your favor.