Tumi's New Collection With McLaren Is Durable and Full of Race Car Inspiration

What happens when two top brands in the travel and auto worlds collaborate? You get a luxe collection that’s sure to stand out in any overhead bin or baggage carousel. Yesterday, Tumi and McLaren debuted their new luggage collaborations that’s been a few years in the making. And as expected, it’s pretty dope. And equally as expected, it has the price tags to match.

Tumi has been a well-known name in the travel world for close to 50 years. Besides their top-quality luggage and travel accessories, they also offer a five-year warranty on many products. And even for those who aren’t Formula 1 or auto aficionados, the McLaren name rings loudly. The hand-assembled high-powered supercars look like works of art.

“We're two like-minded brands who share the same values—unparalleled quality, technical innovation, and design excellence,” Victor Sanz, Tumi's creative director, said in a statement.

“With McLaren's advanced technology and our top-of-the-line materials, our gear can tackle the most arduous excursions and still effortlessly translate into daily life."

The capsule collection has nine pieces to choose from, ranging from a wheeled carry-on to a duffel to an accessory organizer. The gear is all black, with accents of orange or “papaya,” which is McLaren’s signature hue. Molded panels are meant to mimic the cars' look, and they all contain durable yet lightweight CX6 carbon fiber.

Tumi

The 4 Wheel Carry-On has all of the aforementioned qualities and Tegris, a composite material found in race cars. And the interior straps are meant to mimic a car’s harness. Other useful features of the 22 inch high, expandable carry-on includes a built-in USB port and a removable, hangable garment bag that fits one suit.

Another star in the collection is the Quantum Duffel, perfect as a personal carry-on item or for road trips. The bag contains tons of organization, including a padded laptop compartment and bottom storage ideal for a pair of shoes, dirty clothes, or anything you want to keep separate from your other goods.

A few items from the collection are currently available for pre-order, with an expected arrival date of April 7. Those include the travel accessories, an expandable organizer, and a small packing cube.

There are even a few non-travel-related picks, including a Utility Pouch and what’s called a Torque Sling. The fanny pack-ish bags are intended for small, everyday items like phones, wallets, or keys.

Tumi



But even those pint-sized pieces will set you back a few hundred bucks. To be exact, $395 for the pouch and $495 for the sling. The cheapest item is an $85 papaya orange and gray luggage tag.

The wheeled carry-on clocks in at $1,550, and the duffel is $1,100. But hey, at least the monogramming is free.

The full collection can be purchased from Tumi's website.