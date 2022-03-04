You Can Now Use TSA PreCheck When Flying From This International Location

No one ever wants to leave paradise, but if you absolutely must, it's best to make it quick and painless. Now, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will make saying goodbye to that dreamy beach vacation just a little bit easier: the agency just debuted its first international PreCheck screening checkpoint at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas. It will mark the first TSA PreCheck screening location outside the U.S.

Alongside Nassau, PreCheck is currently available at over 200 airports in the U.S. Nassau is also one of 16 international pre-clearance destinations served by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which employs personnel to inspect travelers before boarding their flight back to the U.S.

"Permanently opening this TSA PreCheck lane for travelers who join the risk-based program is a credit to the Government of The Bahamas and the commitment of the officers who are maintaining the highest standards of transportation security," David Pekoske, the TSA administrator, said in a statement.

A popular destination for U.S. travelers, Nassau is regularly served with direct service from cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Washington, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Newark, Topeka, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Islip, New York, Orlando, Miami, Minneapolis, Chicago, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Providence, Sanford, San Juan, and Tampa.

Travelers with TSA's PreCheck membership are treated to an expedited security process in airports, using dedicated lines that don't require them to remove their shoes or electronics. A part of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Programs, membership costs $85 and lasts five years; renewals cost $70.

