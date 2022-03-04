Travel News Air Travel You Can Now Use TSA PreCheck When Flying From This International Location It's the first time the Trusted Traveler Program will be offered abroad By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/04/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Scott Olson / Getty Images No one ever wants to leave paradise, but if you absolutely must, it's best to make it quick and painless. Now, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will make saying goodbye to that dreamy beach vacation just a little bit easier: the agency just debuted its first international PreCheck screening checkpoint at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas. It will mark the first TSA PreCheck screening location outside the U.S. Alongside Nassau, PreCheck is currently available at over 200 airports in the U.S. Nassau is also one of 16 international pre-clearance destinations served by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which employs personnel to inspect travelers before boarding their flight back to the U.S. "Permanently opening this TSA PreCheck lane for travelers who join the risk-based program is a credit to the Government of The Bahamas and the commitment of the officers who are maintaining the highest standards of transportation security," David Pekoske, the TSA administrator, said in a statement. A popular destination for U.S. travelers, Nassau is regularly served with direct service from cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Washington, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Newark, Topeka, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Islip, New York, Orlando, Miami, Minneapolis, Chicago, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Providence, Sanford, San Juan, and Tampa. Travelers with TSA's PreCheck membership are treated to an expedited security process in airports, using dedicated lines that don't require them to remove their shoes or electronics. A part of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Programs, membership costs $85 and lasts five years; renewals cost $70. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Travel Pulse. "TSA PreCheck Program Expands to First International Destination." February 25, 2022. Transport Security Administration. "TSA Establishes First International Location for TSA PreCheck in the Bahamas." February 24, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Get to These 15 Airports Extra Early If You Are Traveling to the US 10 Things You Didn't Know About the TSA The 25 Busiest Airports in the United States Plan a Weekend Getaway in the Caribbean Delta Is Testing the First Facial Recognition Check-in Process for Domestic Flights What Is a Known Traveler Number, and What Do You Do With One? Pre-Flight Security: 172 Airports With Full-Body X-Ray Scanners A Complete Guide to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport A Guide to Airports on Long Island, New York Travel Is Stressful, Squeeze in a Trip to an Airport Spa for Relief Lynden Pindling International Airport Guide The 14 Cheapest Airlines in North and South America The Best (and the Worst) Airport Wi-Fi John F. Kennedy International Airport Guide Louisville Airport and Parking Information You Can Fly Anywhere For $49 a Month With Alaska Airlines' New Flight Pass