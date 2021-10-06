Renewing Your TSA PreCheck Is Now Cheaper Than Ever

Just in case shorter lines and less hassle at airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints haven’t quite got the same gleam as they once did, TSA PreCheck is hoping to entice members to renew their annual memberships by dropping the price.

Once considered a golden ticket for frequent travelers, TSA PreCheck allows members to skip the long lines at security by providing a dedicated PreCheck line—plus VIP perks like not having to remove your shoes, liquids, or laptops from your bag.

However, during the pandemic, lower levels of travel have often meant fewer and shorter lines at airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. Members who pay annual fees for TSA PreCheck may have started second-guessing whether or not paying extra for an expedited security experience is worth it—or even necessary.

Although traveler numbers haven’t quite reached pre-pandemic numbers, more and more people are getting back in the saddle. Over the last few months, TSA has reported screening approximately two-thirds as many passengers as it did over the exact dates in 2019 (and a little over twice as many compared to in 2020).

TSA PreCheck is hoping that the uptick in passenger numbers coupled with a bit of a discount for renewing—it now costs just $70 to renew your membership (valid for online renewals only) instead of the usual $85—will be enough to get people to stick with their fast track service.

According to the TSA PreCheck site, 96 percent of PreCheck travelers spent an average of five minutes going through security last month, which is something to consider as travel continues to rebound.

For anyone who wants to skip paying for TSA PreCheck altogether, there’s always the option of applying for a credit card that comes with travel benefits such as—you guessed it!—reimbursement for TSA PreCheck annual membership fees.

To renew your membership or sign up for a new one, head over to the official TSA PreCheck site.