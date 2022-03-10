Travel News Safety & Insurance The TSA Is Extending Its Federal Mask Mandate Again The mask mandate will now remain in effect until April 18 By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/10/22 Share Pin Email xavierarnau / Getty Images Don't throw out your face coverings just yet: While cities across the U.S. are dropping indoor mask requirements, the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) is extending its mask mandate once again. Originally set to expire on March 18, the federal mask mandate will remain in effect until April 18, per recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For travelers, this means that face coverings will still be required on domestic flights, trains, buses, rail systems, and transportation hubs like airports for at least another month. "[Over the next month] CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor," the national public health agency said in a statement Thursday. "This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change." The CDC first issued the mandate on January 29, 2021, which went into effect just a few days later. Since then, it has been extended several times. The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) has been a major supporter behind airline mask mandates, saying in a recent statement that their "youngest passengers do not yet have access to the vaccine" and "passenger confidence in the safety of air travel is critical. The extension of the mandate does not affect cruise lines, which have been lifting their face covering requirements since the end of February. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Order: Wearing of Face Masks While on Conveyances and at Transportation Hubs." Accessed March 10, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Major Cruise Lines Are Dropping Mask Mandates When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State The US Extends Masking Mandate, Tightens COVID-19 Testing Timeline for Travel Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country What to Expect If You’re Going on a Cruise This Winter Virunga National Park: The Complete Guide Here's What the CDC Recommends for Holiday Travel Hawaii's Entry Requirements Just Changed. Here's What You Need to Know Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Everything International Travelers Need to Know About Planning a Trip to the US The US Has Issued A "Do Not Travel" Advisory for the UK and Four Other Countries What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant I Sailed on Hurtigruten's Inaugural Galapagos Cruise—Here's What It Was Like You Can Now Face Criminal Penalties for Not Wearing a Mask While Traveling These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit