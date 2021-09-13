TripSavvy Is Celebrating Food and Drink in September

From a piña colada on a sandy beach to a plate of orecchiette in an Italian cafe, that first chewy bite or refreshing slurp in a new destination is often a rhapsodic introduction to the pleasures that await you. In fact, many travelers plan their entire vacations around chasing down flawless flavors, booking tables at chef-driven restaurants, and snagging a seat at a buzzy bar.

Food and drink have the power to transport you wherever you are in the world, but there's something special about learning a destination's story through tasting its local ingredients. Some places in the world even have food and drink that are uniquely associated with them, like a squeaky serving of poutine in Quebec, a minty mojito in Cuba, or the many green chiles peppered throughout New Mexico.

In celebration of the world's most delicious sips and flavors, TripSavvy is dedicating our September feature package to all things food and drink. From the history behind the world's most iconic hotel bars to the new cocktail classics you need to know about, the food tours which are changing the game to the cruise lines which are taking their culinary offerings to the next level, we're serving up a heaping portion of features that will delight you, inspire you, and most likely make you hungry.

