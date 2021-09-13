Travel News Travel Tips TripSavvy Is Celebrating Food and Drink in September This month's tasty features pay tribute to the world's best flavors By Staff Author Published on 09/13/21 Share Pin Email travnikovstudio / Getty Images From a piña colada on a sandy beach to a plate of orecchiette in an Italian cafe, that first chewy bite or refreshing slurp in a new destination is often a rhapsodic introduction to the pleasures that await you. In fact, many travelers plan their entire vacations around chasing down flawless flavors, booking tables at chef-driven restaurants, and snagging a seat at a buzzy bar. Food and drink have the power to transport you wherever you are in the world, but there's something special about learning a destination's story through tasting its local ingredients. Some places in the world even have food and drink that are uniquely associated with them, like a squeaky serving of poutine in Quebec, a minty mojito in Cuba, or the many green chiles peppered throughout New Mexico. In celebration of the world's most delicious sips and flavors, TripSavvy is dedicating our September feature package to all things food and drink. From the history behind the world's most iconic hotel bars to the new cocktail classics you need to know about, the food tours which are changing the game to the cruise lines which are taking their culinary offerings to the next level, we're serving up a heaping portion of features that will delight you, inspire you, and most likely make you hungry. Read more: The Best Restaurant in Every State The Hottest Item on the Menu? The Neighborhood Pest The Best Dive Bar in Every State How to Choose an Ethical Food Tour The History Behind the World's Most Iconic Hotel Bars How the Pandemic Has Changed Street Food in Asia Drink This, Not That: The New Cocktail Classics Cooking and Eating Well on the Road: 6 Chefs Share Their Top Tips Climate Change Is Forcing the Wine Industry to Get Creative My Intentional Meal: Discovering Ancient Seeds with Indigenous Chef Elena Terry Just Eat the Soup: Pushing My Culinary Boundaries in Macao Danny Trejo on His Taco Empire, Restaurant Pet Peeves, and Feeding Los Angeles Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Drink This, Not That: The New Classic Cocktails How to Find an Ethical, Authentic Food Tour My Intentional Meal: Discovering Ancient Seeds with Indigenous Chef Elena Terry The Best Dive Bar in Every State Danny Trejo on His Taco Empire, Restaurant Pet Peeves, and Feeding Los Angeles These Are the World’s Best Beach Bars Cooking & Eating Well on the Road: 6 Chefs Share Their Top Tips These Are the Best Bars to Visit in Turks and Caicos The 14 Best Restaurants In Philadelphia The 9 Best Montreal Hotels of 2021 LGBTQ Travel Guide: Winnipeg An LGBTQ Traveler's Guide to West Hollywood, California The Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale An LGBTQ Traveler's Guide to Mexico City 11 Best Restaurants in Kolkata Montreal's Best Poutine? Right This Way...