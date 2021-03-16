TripSavvy x Treehugger Launch Sustainable Travel Awards

Whether we care to admit it or not, seeing the world can be, well, less-than-kind to the planet. And while last year's travel slowdown has allowed the environment to heal in remarkable ways, it's left us wondering how we can sustain that once we hit the road—or the sky—again.

While there's no perfect solution, we have set the intent to travel lightly in 2021—and we hope you'll join us. We know that there's a lot of marketing lingo and buzzwords tossed around when it comes to eco-friendly travel, so throughout the week, we'll publish features on overtourism, ecotourism, and everything in between.

Additionally, TripSavvy has partnered with Treehugger, a modern sustainability site that reaches more than 120 million readers each year, to identify the people, places, and things leading the charge in earth-friendly travel.

This year's edition of Treehugger's Best of Green Awards for Sustainable Travel highlights 30 winners, nominated by TripSavvy and Treehugger readers, contributors, staff, and outside experts. Thanks to Treehugger's eco-savvy and TripSavvy's travel expertise, our team carefully vetted each nominee to find businesses, places, and products that truly live their sustainable values.

Here's hoping that we can all set out to satisfy 2020's pent-up wanderlust in a way that's kinder to Mother Nature.