Amazon Reviewers and Our Lab Testers Love This Carry-on Bag

If you're looking for your next carry-on, there's no need to look any further. The Travelpro Luggage Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-on Spinner Suiter is as close to perfect as you can get.

This smart bag "delivers big on form and function with a tip-resistant expansion that offers up to 2" more packing capacity, deluxe tie-down system, integrated accessory pockets, and a removable quart-size wet pocket that is TSA compliant and perfect for toiletries," the TravelPro website describes.

We put the bag to the test in our Brooklyn testing lab to verify those claims and more, and—spoiler alert—our expectations were blown away.



Our testers loved the durability, maneuverability, and style of this bag, and it received top marks in every category it was tested for, including its overall value—and it even stood the test with our editors. TripSavvy associate editor Elizabeth Preske has taken the bag across the globe and described it as a "major upgrade" for her international travels. "It has held up through trips to London, Spain, Oaxaca, Southeast Asia, and Dubai with nary a tear, and the 360-degree MagnaTrac spinner wheels make flying through the airport a breeze."

But don't just take our word for it—the bag has a 4.7-star rating out of 5 on Amazon.

Amazon user "bennette" said, "I was delighted with this suitcase right out of the box. It's light...[the] large pocket on the front of the bag opens up folder style just as it should,...[it] spins and moves like a dream...[the] hardware is well integrated into the design...[and the] interior is both thoughtful and attractive."

Another user, Marc Rodgers, noted, "I feel that for the price, the TravelPro represents a tremendous value. Great design, and appears to be very durable so far. Very happy to date."

The bag weighs in at a little more than 8 pounds and stands just shy of 24 inches high—technically 2 inches taller than a carry-on's maximum height of 22 inches. So is it safe to use as a carry-on?

One Amazon reviewer, Mike Lewis, decided to conduct his own testing on the bag's size: "How do you fit a 23" suitcase into a 22" box? The numbers didn't add up to me, so I went to my local airport (Orlando - MCO). I usually fly United, so I went to their check-in area to find 'the box.' As you can see from my picture, it fits! How is this possible?"

If you're looking for a bag to last you (almost) a lifetime, we cannot recommend this bag more. While the price may be higher than some of the other carry-on bags on the market, purchasing this bag is an investment in easier and more enjoyable travel.

Are you sold yet? You can purchase one for yourself here.