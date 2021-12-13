TripSavvy Is Examining 2021's Biggest Travel Trends

Despite lingering questions ahead, 2021 has been a year of promising recovery for travel. With travelers eager to reclaim some sense of normalcy, leisure travel was back on the table for many, and trips that were previously put on hold for a year or more finally came to fruition. Of course, travel's return came with a variety of new caveats and modifications. A "new normal" had arrived, and it is very much here to stay.

As the year comes to a close, TripSavvy is dedicating our December feature package to the biggest travel trends of 2021. From gear innovations, a greater shift in mindfulness of carbon emission output, overhauls in airline loyalty programs and a surprising budget airline boom, here's what is taking hold in travel in 2021—and beyond.

Read more: