TripSavvy Travel News TripSavvy Is Examining 2021's Biggest Travel Trends We take a look at the most significant industry shifts this year By Staff Author Published on 12/13/21 Share Pin Email Anupong Sakoolchai / Getty Images Despite lingering questions ahead, 2021 has been a year of promising recovery for travel. With travelers eager to reclaim some sense of normalcy, leisure travel was back on the table for many, and trips that were previously put on hold for a year or more finally came to fruition. Of course, travel's return came with a variety of new caveats and modifications. A "new normal" had arrived, and it is very much here to stay. As the year comes to a close, TripSavvy is dedicating our December feature package to the biggest travel trends of 2021. From gear innovations, a greater shift in mindfulness of carbon emission output, overhauls in airline loyalty programs and a surprising budget airline boom, here's what is taking hold in travel in 2021—and beyond. Read more: Mindfulness About the Environmental Impact of Tourism Is Changing How We Travel "It's About Adapting": How the Hospitality Industry Has Changed for Good The Top Travel and Outdoor Gear Trends of 2022 The Rise of Adult Study Abroad: How Educational Travel Is Luring Remote Workers Airlines and Hotels Have Used 2021 to Shake Up the Miles and Points Game America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Rise of Adult Study Abroad: How Educational Travel Is Luring Remote Workers The 15 Best Ski Clothing Brands of 2021 America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Delta Extends Frequent Flyer Status and Other Benefits Through January 2023 Mindfulness About the Environmental Impact of Tourism Is Changing How We Travel The Best Fly Fishing Gear of 2021 The Top Travel and Outdoor Gear Trends of 2022 The Most Anticipated Art Exhibitions of 2022 The 10 Best Freestyle Snowboards of 2021 The 10 Best Places to Buy Skis and Snowboards 7 Best Best Airlines in the US The 12 Best Skis of 2021 Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? The 7 Best Ice Augers of 2021 The 8 Best Travel Adapters of 2021 The 12 Best Patagonia Jackets of 2021