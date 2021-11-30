'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but travel companies the world over are extending the biggest shopping weekend of the year with special deals for Travel Deal Tuesday.

A term invented by travel app Hopper, Travel Deal Tuesday is a post-Thanksgiving shopping event—in November 2019, the company witnessed a 30 percent uptick in travel deals across the web. And this year, Hopper is celebrating the occasion by offering exclusive deals on hotels, domestic flights, and international flights.

Among the deals, you can get $100 off trips to cities like Venice, Bali, Thailand, Santorini, and the Maldives, and $50 off flights to Hawaii, Madrid, and Rome. Plus, when you book today, you automatically get discounts on Hopper's flexible booking options, including 30 percent off their Flight Disruption Protection and Flight Change Guarantee products—perfect in the event that your holiday trip doesn't go as planned.

To take advantage of these deals, download the Hopper app and discover all the ways you can save big on your 2022 travels.

Of course, some airlines are still not done with Black Friday or Cyber Monday. In addition to Hopper-exclusive deals, here are some of the best sales we've spotted across the Internet.

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is offering up to $100 off round-trip economy flights (and $200 off Business Class flights) to Dublin from cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Nashville, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. Travel must be taken between January 1 and May 31, 2022; book by 6:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 2.

Air New Zealand

With New Zealand opening up to vaccinated travelers on April 30, 2022, Air New Zealand is throwing one of the most anticipated Cyber Monday sales of the year—we're talking round-trip economy flights for as low as $998 to anywhere in New Zealand and Australia. Fares apply to travel between April 1 and Oct. 31, 2022; you must book your tickets today, Nov. 30, to snag the discount.



Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is also celebrating Cyber Monday over two days with deep discounts of their own, including one-way flights from Portland to Seattle for $29. Among other deals, we also found flights from New York City (JFK) to San Francisco for $89 one-way, and one-way flights from Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Los Angeles and Seattle for $99 each. Book by 11:59 p.m. PT tonight to take advantage of this offer.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is offering up to 91 percent off flights this Travel Tuesday, with one-way trips starting at $15 (Dallas to Las Vegas). To get this deal, you must book today, Nov. 30, for travel taken through March 9, 2022.

JetBlue Airways

As part of their two-day Cyber Monday sale, JetBlue is offering up to $50 off one-way routes (or $100 off roundtrip) for domestic flights taken between now and Fall 2022. Note that the deal is only valid for flights that cost $100 per one-way segment. To snag this deal, you must book directly through JetBlue by 11:59 p.m. ET tonight, Nov. 30; be sure to use the code "CYBER" when you book.



Southwest Airlines

With Southwest Airlines' extended Cyber Monday sale, You can get one-way, nonstop flights for as low as $39, for travel from Jan. 5 to March 9, 2022. We found one-way flights from New York City (LGA) to Los Angeles and San Juan for $78 and $91 respectively, plus one-way flights to Los Angeles from Phoenix for $59. You must book by Dec. 2 at 11:59 CT.

Spirit Airlines

For travel taken between Jan. 8 and March 5, 2022, Spirit Airlines is offering flights starting at $20.22 one way. The best part? These fares include taxes and fees. Travel Tuesday deals are good for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday flights only; book by 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to snag the discount.

