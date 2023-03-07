The Best From our Tests: A Review of Tracksmith's Eliot Runner

So when I saw Tracksmith would be releasing its first-ever running shoe—the Eliot Runner—I was both excited and skeptical. On the one hand, I've enjoyed basically every product I've tested from Tracksmith. But on the other, a brand can rarely move out of its lane into a new product segment and nail it out of the blocks. But nearly 50 miles into training in the Eliot Runners, I must admit, Tracksmith did a solid job with its first foray into shoes.

But like many other running brands these days, the cost of Tracksmith's products is somewhat absurd. (Think up to $72 for a pair of shorts, up to $100 for a pair of half-tights, and up to $200 for a pair of full-tights.)

Full disclosure: I have a love, hate relationship with running upstart Tracksmith. Launched in 2014 at the halfway point of the Boston Marathon course in Wellesley, I love that an independent running brand can break into an incredibly crowded market dominated by behemoths like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and others. I also love the simplistic, albeit preppy, design of most Tracksmith products and their overall performance.

A true fit and comfortable ride right out of the box

I broke two of my own rules while testing these shoes. Rule one: Make the first run an easy, short run, which for me is around four or five miles. My first run was eight miles at a sub-7-minute mile pace. Rule two: It shouldn't be raining on the first run. Instead, on that eight-mile run, I ran straight into the face of one of those atmospheric rivers you've heard about pounding California.

That combo (eight miles of drenched shoes and socks) led to chaffing and bleeding on the middle toe of my left foot. But besides that minor issue, I'm initially impressed by the fit and comfort of this neutral running shoe. Tracksmith employs a two-part system meant to mimic soft surfaces. Underfoot is a thicker and softer insole, and a firmer midsole protects from the ground. Tracksmith calls its proprietary system "Pebax" and says it should fit many different runners and paces.

While the mesh upper drew blood on the initial run, it seems comfortable and breathable and hasn't done that since the initial rainy run.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

A true trainer that works well with uptempo and long runs

Throughout the year, I test dozens of running shoes. And I'd consider only a few good all-around trainers that would work for long, easy, and tempo runs. I'd put the Eliot Runners in that category. The Pebax system mentioned above certainly helps with this, as does the weight (about 8 ounces for a women's size 7 and 9.2 ounces for a men's size 9) and the higher stack height and drop (9 millimeters).

The result is a cushy yet responsive ride that works on multiple surfaces. It felt as smooth on the gravel and dirt paths around my house as it did during a 10-miler on a paved coastal bike path in Ventura. It toes the line of the catapulting nature of super-shoes with massive stack heights and drops without pushing past the line.

The Eliot Runner stays true to Tracksmith's clean and minimalistic aesthetic

No doubt, Tracksmith has elbowed its way into the crowded running market by creating clean and minimalistic designs. Instead of massive logos (Nike) and obnoxious colors (Hoka), Tracksmith has minimal logo displays and neutral colors. Yeah, there's also a bit of an Ivy League elitism to the designs, but there's also some cleanliness appeal. This shoe's subtle and clean look is excellent for general travel and errands. If you're like me, you probably take your running shoes everywhere. That can be a pain when you're limited in space. The Eliot Runners help solve that problem by being a shoe you could easily wear through the airport, out to eat, or even in casual office settings.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

These kicks are definitely pricey

Considering Tracksmith's pricing on other items, the $200 price tag honestly could've been worse. That said, you can find other neutral trainers for less cost but a similar performance from brands like Saucony, New Balance, and Asics, among others. If you're a Tracksmith fanboy or fangirl, go ahead and spend the $200—they're certainly not bad shoes. But for those looking for a neutral trainer, we recommend checking out more affordable options.

Who should buy the Tracksmith Eliot Runner Tracksmith's Eliot Runner is for the serious runner that doesn't mind spending up on a pair of quality trainers. Yeah, they're expensive. But they're not as expensive as some top-end shoes currently on the market. We'd also recommend them for the traveler looking for a pair of kicks that will work for travel, work, and running.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear editor. A competitive runner, he logged more than 3,300 running miles in 2022. Nathan has logged more than 50 miles in the Eliot Runners and will continue to update this document as he tests them more.