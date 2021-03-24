Top 10 Things to Do in Whitefish, Montana

In northwest Montana’s Rocky Mountains sits a small resort town well known for two main things: easy access to Glacier National Park and multi-season outdoor adventures at Whitefish Mountain Resort. Whitefish Lake is another draw for visitors who like to play in the water in the summer or on the ice in the winter. Flathead Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River—in the lower 48 states, is only 30 minutes south of Whitefish. And, when you’re not recreating in the mountains or on the lakes, you can shop, dine, and explore in Whitefish’s alluring downtown. Several well-planned events and festivals happen year-round as well, giving you the chance to enjoy the local culture.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder rolls into the downtown historic Whitefish Railway Depot each day, and Glacier Park International Airport is only 20 minutes away. Keep reading to discover the top things to do during your trip here with our guide on the best natural wonders and scenic sites.