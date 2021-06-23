The Top 15 Things to Do in the Seychelles

The beautiful islands of Seychelles are made up of 115 atolls, surrounded by pristine, crystal clear blue water. The Seychelles offers stunning beaches, lush tropical vegetation, and plenty of marine activities and water sports to enjoy. In addition, there are a host of things to do in the Seychelles, from visiting the huge tortoises at nature reserves to exploring the national parks on various islands. Read on for the best things to do in the East African islands of Seychelles.

01 of 15 Trek Through the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens Getty Images/ Rytis Bernotas View Map Address Sans Soucis Rd , Victoria , Seychelles Get directions Phone +248 4 670 537 Located on Botanical Garden Road in Victoria is the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, home to vibrant flora and fauna which date back more than a century. In addition to an array of floral arrangements, palms, fruit trees, and spices, visitors can enjoy seeing Seychellois animals such as the giant tortoises and fruit bats surrounding the gardens. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs around $8 for entry.

02 of 15 Relax on La Digue Island Getty Images/ Sergio Canobbio View Map Address La Digue , Seychelles Get directions As the smallest inhabited island in the Seychelles, La Digue offers a big draw for locals and tourists alike due to its stunning beaches, such as the prolific Anse Source d’Argent. The famed beach is situated on the island’s west coast. It offers pristine clear blue waters, which are popular for snorkeling, beautiful massive granite boulders, and the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy photos. Anse Cocos Beach is also located on La Digue on the east coast, and Anse Bonnet Carré Beach is down south, known for its isolation and tranquil, shallow waters for wading and snorkeling.

03 of 15 Explore Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve Getty Images/ David C Tomlinson View Map Address Seychelles Get directions Phone +248 4 236 220 Web Visit website Located on Praslin Island is the UNESCO World Heritage site Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve. It is home to the famed coco de mer palm and is a must-visit site while vacationing in the Seychelles. It is the perfect place for nature lovers to enjoy a host of hiking trails, guided walks to learn about the flora and fauna throughout the reserve, as well as a paradise for bird watchers to spot rare birds like the black parrot and the Seychelles bulbul. Opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

04 of 15 Visit Veuve Nature Reserve Photo courtesy of Bernard Bijoux / @seyparksauthority View Map Address La Digue , Seychelles Get directions Another hotspot for nature lovers to visit in the Seychelles islands is Veuve Nature Reserve, situated on La Digue island. One of the most famous things to see at the reserve is the paradise flycatchers, a bird indigenous to Africa and Asia. The reserve staff can also take you on a guided tour to learn about the enchanting array of birds there and the lush green flora and fauna surrounding the area. Make sure to book your tour in advance if possible, as resources are limited, but the gorgeous birds and scenery are well worth the planned escape.

05 of 15 Shop at Victoria Market Getty Images/EyesWideOpen View Map Address Market St , Victoria , Seychelles Get directions If you are looking for local trinkets and hand goods to take home after visiting the Seychelles, then shopping in Victoria Bazaar on the main island is a must. The historic market, which dates back to the 19th century, features a wide range of local vendors selling items from t-shirts to jewelry to take home to your family and friends or yourself. You can also enjoy local delicacies for lunch or dinner after spending an afternoon shopping there, such as fresh-caught fish and fruit.

06 of 15 Experience Praslin Island Getty Images/EyesWideOpen View Map Address Praslin, Seychelles Get directions Known for its tranquil beaches is Praslin island, the second largest in the archipelago, situated to the Northeast of Mahe. The most popular beaches are Anse Lazio and Anse Georgette, both offering mesmerizing views and tranquil waters. The island also boasts an 18-hole championship golf course, Lemuria, where lessons are available with resident golf pros.

07 of 15 Hike the Copolia Trail ChristianB / Getty Images View Map Address Seychelles Get directions Phone +248 4 232 231 Web Visit website Situated in the north of Mahe is the Copolia Trail, a hiking trail that is part of the Seychelles National Parks Authority, which spans through a lush jungle area offering immaculate 360-degree views of Victoria and nearby islands. It takes around 45 minutes to complete the walking trail, full of exquisite flora and fauna to see while zipping through the walking paths. Make sure to wear suitable hiking shoes, bring a backpack for snacks, and a bottle of water to sit and relax while taking in the gorgeous panoramic views.

08 of 15 Discover the Morne Seychellois National Park KarlosXII / Getty Images View Map Address Seychelles Get directions Within the confines of Mahe island is the Morne Seychellois National Park, a massive park that covers over 3,000 hectares, which is over 20 percent of the island’s total landmass. It features a mix of mangroves, towering mountains, and lush green tropical jungles. Visitors can enjoy hiking around the park's mix of trails as well as birdwatching to see one of the 12 endemic land birds, such as Seychelles Scops-owl.

09 of 15 See La Misere Exotics Garden Centre Courtesy of Seychelles News Agency View Map Address La Misere, Mahe , Seychelles Get directions Phone +248 2 564 259 Located around 15 minutes from Mahe is La Misere Exotics Garden Centre, which is home to over 50,000 flowers and an assortment of almost 300 botanical arrangements. It spans three acres of land, with spiraling trails and walking paths for visitors to hike. After taking in the gorgeous garden, tourists can enjoy a cup of coffee or a snack at the small onsite café. The park is open from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 of 15 Observe Aride Island Nature Reserve Getty Images / Massimiliano Finzi View Map Address Aride, Seychelles Get directions For globetrotters looking to learn and see more of the historical side of the Seychelles, then a visit to the Aride Island Nature Reserve in the north is highly recommended. The protected island is only home to few human inhabitants, including the reserve’s staff, island manager, conservation officers, and rangers. The protected island is home to one of the most significant seabird populations of over 1 million within the Indian Ocean of 10 different species. It is also the only natural home of the fragrant Wright's Gardenia flower of the Seychelles.

11 of 15 Discover the Seychelles Natural History Museum Courtesy of Seychelles National History Museum View Map Address Seychelles , Independence Ave Get directions Web Visit website Situated in Victoria on Mahe Island is the Seychelles National History Museum, home to an array of exhibitions and displays that showcase the Seychelles' geology. It offers visitors a glimpse into the stunning flora, fauna, and conservation efforts currently being taken on the islands to protect the area's natural history. The museum also has worthy resources and a documentation center for those interested in researching additional geographic information about the islands. The entry fee is only 15 Seychelles rupee or around $1 for tourists and is free for elderly visitors.

12 of 15 Go Scuba Diving in the Crystal Blue Waters RainervonBrandis / Getty Images For the thrill-seeking visitors to the Seychelles, an island adventure there is incomplete without a bit of scuba diving and snorkeling in the crystal blue waters. The sea is full of sumptuous coral reefs, ravines, and colorful sea creatures for scuba divers to view down under. Some of the most famous spots for scuba diving in the Seychelles include Baine Ternay Marine Park near Beau Vallon, Brissare Rocks to the north of Mahe, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Aldabra, where you need approval from the Seychelles Island Foundation to dive there.

13 of 15 Island Hop Curieuse, Cousin Island, and St. Pierre Getty Images / Africanway The Seychelles is full of stunning islands to enjoy, so why not spend a day island hopping via a small cruise ship? One of the top things to do while in the Seychelles is to take a small cruise from Mahe island to view the breathtaking scenery, relaxing beaches, and lush green vegetation on islands such as Curieuse, Cousin Island, and St. Pierre. Enjoy beautiful sunset cruises or take a small glass-bottom kayak out into the sea to view the marine life.

14 of 15 Taste Delicious Street Food Getty Images / LRPhotographies The Seychelles offers a wide variety of delicious street food options for those on the go or relaxing on one of the many islands in paradise. Sample fresh seafood selections like squid and fried fish at local food stales on Mahe, such as Jules Take Away or The Copper Pot, also situated on Mahe. Additional standouts include Gala Takeaway in La Digue or Chez Jules, which serves up delicious fresh red snapper and is also vegetarian friendly.