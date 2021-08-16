The Top 10 Things to Do in the Cook Islands

The Cook Islands are 15 tropical islands in the South Pacific Ocean, northeast of New Zealand and southwest of French Polynesia. The largest island, and the only one with an international airport, is Rarotonga , part of the Southern Group of islands (the Northern Group is harder to reach and more sparsely populated). Most travelers stay on Rarotonga, where there is the most variety of accommodation and tourist activities. Still, Aitutaki, Atiu, and a handful of other islands with tiny populations (200-500 inhabitants) are worth visiting if you are looking for a tropical island beach paradise and plenty of peace and quiet. From markets selling local handicrafts and cuisine to diving, kayaking, and bird watching, here are the top 10 things to do in the beautiful Cook Islands.

01 of 10 Laze on a Coconut Palm-Fringed Beach 7Michael / Getty Images In a country with thousands of beautiful beaches, it's hard to say which is the most beautiful. Still, many people say that Manihiki (population 200) in the Northern Group has the most beautiful beaches. It has 40 islets that encircle a lagoon that's 2.5 miles wide. Black pearls are cultivated here. But if it's too much of a challenge to get to Manihiki, there are many more accessible beaches that are stunningly beautiful. Muri Beach, on Rarotonga, is the most popular beach in the Cook Islands, where you can find many resorts and restaurants. The sheltered Muri Lagoon makes this a great place to lounge and paddle (especially for kids), as well as snorkel. Beaches elsewhere on Rarotonga tend to be less sheltered, with larger waves. Aitutaki is also beloved for its glorious lagoon and white-sand beaches on the many little islands and sand strips spread over the lagoon. But wherever you go in the Cook Islands, you won't be far from a dazzling beach.

02 of 10 Try Kayaking, Paddle Boarding, or Kite Surfing

elmvilla / Getty Images The sheltered lagoons of Rarotonga and Aitutaki are ideal for water sports like kayaking and paddleboarding, as well as kite surfing and windsurfing when there's a breeze. Some waterside resorts have kayaks or SUPs for their guests, either for free or for a small fee. If your accommodation doesn't have these, there are plenty of places at Muri Beach (and elsewhere) to hire gear by the hour or for longer. The Rarotonga Sailing Club at Muri Beach also rents out small sailing boats.

03 of 10 Shop and Eat at Rarotonga's Markets Elen Turner View Map Address Ara Tapu , Avarua District , Cook Islands Get directions The weekly Saturday-morning Punanga Nui Market, in Rarotonga's main town of Avarua, is a huge social occasion for locals and tourists. Local food, fresh produce, and a wide range of Cook Islands souvenirs and clothing are sold. This is the best place to buy quality souvenirs, including clothing and handicrafts. Traffic around the market tends to be busy, and it can be difficult to find a parking spot if you don't arrive early, so get the public bus if you can. Head to the Muri Night Markets on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings to take a break from resort fare. The outdoor market alongside the road at Muri (not on the beach itself) serves up a range of tasty local and international food, including ika mata (raw fish), Raro-style chicken curry, grilled prawns, and tropical fruit juices. Officially it runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., but it's a very popular market, and some of the tastiest food sells out quickly. Aim for 5 p.m. if you don't want to miss out!

04 of 10 See Colorful Tropical Fish While Diving or Snorkeling Freder / Getty Images The warm tropical waters of the Cook Islands are home to hundreds of fish species and dozens of types of coral and turtles, rays, and sharks. In the Cook Islands, a vast area has been preserved as a marine reserve, and large-scale fishing isn't allowed within 50 nautical miles of each island. This means that the marine biodiversity is protected, and snorkelers and divers have plenty to see. The sheltered lagoons of Rarotonga, Aitutaki, and elsewhere are great for snorkeling, and you can either do this from a glass-bottomed boat ride in Muri Lagoon on Rarotonga or just by walking into the lagoon. For experienced divers, the steep oceanic drop-offs, canyons, caves, artificial shipwrecks, and walls of coral further out to sea are enticing. Visibility is also good. Open water diving trips are from boats, but these generally don't have to travel more than 10 minutes from shore. Rarotonga and Aitutaki are the most popular diving spots. As other islands are more challenging to get to, regular diving tours aren't usually offered, but you can arrange private charters if you're keen to explore more remote parts of the ocean.

05 of 10 Cruise on a Lagoon

chameleonseye / Getty Images Taking a glass-bottomed boat ride on Muri Lagoon is a Rarotonga must-do activity. A couple of different tour companies operate these and offer basically the same experience: Captain Tama's Lagoon Cruizes and Koka Lagoon Cruises. Tours go out to the reef, spend some time snorkeling, and then take you to one of the islands in the lagoon, where you will be fed and entertained with singing and drumming. If you don't want to snorkel, you can look at the fish and reef beneath the boat through the glass observation windows. It's a good idea to book a few days in advance, as spaces fill up quickly. In Aitutaki, the Vaka Cruise offers a similar experience to that on Muri, but it's a bit more relaxed and lasts for around six hours. This cruise visits several of the little islands in Aitutaki Lagoon.

06 of 10 Experience an Island Nights Performance

chameleonseye / Getty Images As well as being naturally beautiful, the Cook Islands are culturally rich. Travelers can experience this at an Island Night cultural show held at various Rarotonga, Aitutaki, and Atiu resorts. While they are put on for tourists, they're a great way of learning more about local culture in an immersive way. Enjoy a buffet meal of local cuisine while performers sing and dance for you. You might even be asked to join in! These shows are usually held every night of the week on Rarotonga but only on certain days on the other islands.

07 of 10 Hike to Rarotonga's Needle

chameleonseye / Getty Images View Map Address Te Rua Manga, Cook Islands Get directions If lying around on a beach has got you feeling in need of a good workout, take a guided hike up to the highest point on Rarotonga. Te Rua Manga, or the Needle, is the 1,354-foot rocky pinnacle in the center of Rarotonga. The north-to-south hike across the island via the Needle takes three to four hours. It's quite challenging because of the jungle-covered terrain, and if there's been rain, it will be very slippery and muddy. You don't have to go with a guide, but it's recommended.

08 of 10 Take a Day Trip to Aitutaki

oversnap / Getty Images If you're short on time in the Cook Islands and don't have weeks to spend island hopping, Air Rarotonga's day trip from Rarotonga to Aitutaki is a great option. You can stay on the more easily accessible island, Rarotonga, and still experience other islands' even more laid-back pace. Aitutaki is a 40-minute flight from Rarotonga in a small plane, from which you can see incredible views of the ocean and islands. On arrival in Aitutaki, you'll be taken on a tour of some of the villages and then will spend most of the day on the Vaka Lagoon Cruise. You'll have plenty of time for snorkeling and will be served lunch on board the boat. Flights return to Rarotonga in the early evening. Air Rarotonga also runs two-day packages from Rarotonga to little Atiu island, which has an incredible variety of birds and wonderful diving opportunities.

09 of 10 Learn About Traditional Crafts and Textiles

chameleonseye / Getty Images View Map Address Muri Beach Rarotonga, Ngatangiia District , Cook Islands Get directions Phone +682 27 641 Web Visit website Weaving, carving, and applique quilts known as tivaevae are traditional crafts produced across the Cook Islands. The women from Rakahanga in the Northern Group are especially renowned for their fine pandanus leaf weaving. But if you can't make it out to the farthest islands, the markets in Rarotonga are a good place to purchase crafts and to ask the shop owners and craftspeople about their work. Te Ara: The Cook Islands Museum of Cultural Enterprise, a short walk from Muri Beach, is another good place to learn about traditional culture and crafts, and the gift shop sells a range of high-quality crafts, including tivaevae and paintings.