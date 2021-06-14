The Top 15 Things to Do in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania (officially known as a “commonwealth” ) was a part of the country’s 13 original colonies and is home to Philadelphia, which served as the US capital city while Washington, D.C. was being built. Pennsylvania is a diverse state with large cities and charming small towns like Hershey, Lancaster, and Historic Gettysburg. The state also has mountain ranges, acres of beautiful scenery, and stunning vistas throughout. Here are some of the top things to do in the state of Pennsylvania:

01 of 15 Eat Chocolate in Hershey, PA Getty Images The town of Hershey (home to Hersheypark) is the home of the famous chocolate company and is often called “Chocolate Town, USA.” You can enjoy attractions like the Hershey Story museum, where visitors will learn about Milton Hershey and his chocolate empire. There’s also the Hershey Gardens, the Hershey Spa, and the opportunity to go to a Hershey Bears hockey game. Of course, you can’t miss the fabulous and exciting Hersheypark, a legendary amusement park that features the latest and greatest rides for all ages, as well as live music, shows, and entertainment.

02 of 15 Visit the Amish Country Grant Faint / Getty Images A sprawling rural region that’s made up of several small towns in the southern part of the state, Lancaster is often called Pennsylvania Dutch country and is home to a robust Amish community. It’s a great destination to experience authentic homemade PA Dutch foods and learn about their time-honored customs. It also happens to be a fantastic and fun shopping destination, known for its many vintage and antique shops. You can spend a lot of time here, as there are museums, spas, wineries, breweries, and family-friendly activities waiting to be explored.

03 of 15 Admire Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon zrfphoto / Getty Images View Map Address Pine Creek Gorge, Watson Township , PA 17740 , USA Get directions Travelers are thrilled to learn there is a majestic ancient canyon spanning over 45 miles in rural Pennsylvania. That canyon, sometimes called "the Grand Canyon of PA," is Pine Creek Gorge. This exquisite area’s stunning panoramic views and beautiful nature trails attract visitors from across the globe. The most picturesque sites are located around the Pine Creek Rail Trail’s southern side. Aside from the mesmerizing views, you can also go hiking, fishing, or mountain biking, and visit historical sites or museums. The nearby town of Williamsport has several hotel accommodations.

04 of 15 Visit Fallingwater Getty Images View Map Address 1491 Mill Run Rd , Mill Run , PA 15464 , USA Get directions Phone +1 724-329-8501 Web Visit website Fallingwater is an architectural wonder designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1939. The astoundingly impressive modern home is located about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh (about 1.5 hours’ drive from the city). The “Falling Water” home is nestled in the dense woods of Fayette County‘s Bear Run Natural Reserve and perched above a waterfall. In fact, the waterfall actually flows through the home and it’s a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. The home quickly became one of Wright’s most well-known projects and features spacious outdoor terraces. If you'd like to tour the house's interior you'll need to purchase tickets in advance.

05 of 15 Go Apple Picking at an Orchard Anne Hawken / Getty Images View Map Address 137 W Knowlton Rd , Media , PA 19063 , USA Get directions Phone +1 610-876-7116 Web Visit website In the autumn, Pennsylvania offers some of the best apple-picking sites in the country. One of the most impressive and fun orchard destinations is Linvilla Orchards, which is located near Philadelphia, in the lovely Delaware Valley. This family-friendly expansive orchard covers more than 300 acres. It’s most popular in the autumn and offers hayrides, games, and pumpkin patches for kids to enjoy. Visitors can tour, stroll around the massive grounds, attend events, and pick up some fresh produce at the market, which also sells gourmet foods, candy, gifts, and much more.

06 of 15 Sip Some Pennsylvania Wines benedek / Getty Images Pennsylvania has over 300 wineries situated throughout the state, and the Susquehanna Heartland Trail is one of the most scenic ways to visit a few. The wine trail includes 16 wineries that welcome guests with tasting rooms overlooking gorgeous vineyards, as well as cellar tours. The award-winning wineries Spyglass Ridge and Shade Mountain are always favorite stops along the trail.

07 of 15 Check Out New Hope A Janick / Getty Images View Map Address New Hope , PA 18938 , USA Get directions The quaint and cool historic town of New Hope is located by banks of the Delaware River (not far from the famed "Washington's Crossing"). It’s a charming and sometimes quirky destination lined with boutiques, antique stores, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and more. A former industrial town, it’s a great place to spend the day, especially on weekends, when there are often farmers markets and special events in full swing. If you’re planning to explore New Hope, be sure to check the website for a calendar of upcoming activities. Some weekends get very crowded so it’s best to plan in advance.

08 of 15 Gaze Upon Bushkill Falls Getty Images View Map Address 138 Bushkill Falls Trail , Bushkill , PA 18324 , USA Get directions Phone +1 570-588-6682 Web Visit website Bushkill Falls (aka the “Niagara Falls of Pennsylvania") is a jaw-droppingly beautiful retreat where you can admire eight picturesque waterfalls by hiking along a few easy-to-moderate trails. Bushkill Falls features marked nature trails that meander around the falls, and there's some facilities at the entrance as well. You’ll adore the lovely lookout points and scenic wooden bridges to cross while you stroll along the pathways. Be sure to check the recent rainfall in the region before heading to Bushkill falls, as that will determine the strength and size of the waterfalls.

09 of 15 Take a Ride on the Railroad View Map Address 1 Susquehanna St , Jim Thorpe , PA 18229 , USA Get directions Phone +1 570-325-8485 Web Visit website If you’re ready for a scenic and fun train ride along a mountain range, hitch a ride on the Pocono’s Lehigh George Scenic Railway train. Operated by Reading and Northern Railroad, this train begins its travels from Downtown Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania into the Lehigh Gorge State Park. This 16-mile scenic, narrated round-trip excursion provides an abundance of information about the history of the area, including the natural surroundings. This train follows the Lehigh Valley and the gorge, so you’ll be amazed by the spellbinding views along the way.

10 of 15 Face Your Fears on This Ghost Town Trail View Map Address Ghost Town Trail , Pennsylvania , USA Get directions If you’re into secluded towns with intriguing histories, Pennsylvania is the place for you. You'll find several abandoned towns in Indiana and Cambria Counties connected by the Ghost Town Trail. This scenic drive is designated as a National United States Recreation Trail and attracts over 80,000 visitors each year. The trail passes through a number of former coal-mining towns, covered bridges, and state parks with pretty views as well as the towns like Blacklick, Dilltown, and Nanty Glo.

11 of 15 Go Stargazing in the Mountains Jack R Perry / Getty Images View Map Address 4639 Cherry Springs Rd , Coudersport , PA 16915 , USA Get directions Phone +1 814-435-1037 Web Visit website Stargazing enthusiasts know that Pennsylvania is home to one of the best destinations for stargazing in the world: Cherry Springs State Park. This remote state park is famous for its exceptionally dark skies in conjunction with its ideal location for viewing the stars, planets, and other celestial beings. Professional astronomers and casual stargazing enthusiasts flock here throughout the year to admire the night sky. During certain times, this park hosts several special stargazing events that coincide with appearances of stars, constellations, and planets that draw avid stargazers from across the world.

12 of 15 Admire Impressionist Art at the Barnes Foundation Courtesy of Visit Philadelphia View Map Address 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy , Philadelphia , PA 19130 , USA Get directions Phone +1 215-278-7000 Web Visit website Located on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway the Barnes Foundation is a modern art museum that contains the vast and mind-blowing private collection of Dr. Albert C. Barnes, a famous chemist and art enthusiast who owned an incredible number of rare works until he passed away in the 1950s. The art was kept at his private estate until it was relocated to this landmark 12,000 square foot building with massive galleries. Today, the museum is home to the largest collection of impressionists in the world, with approximately 200 works by Renoir, and about 4,000 pieces by Picasso, Monet, Cezanne, Degas, Matisse, among others.

13 of 15 Explore the Mountain Town of Jim Thorpe Getty Images View Map Address Jim Thorpe , PA , USA Get directions Web Visit website The small town of Jim Thorpe is a tiny mountain destination with a lot of history. Located on the Lehigh River, this former coal-mining town was home to one of the first railroads in the United States and is named for the Native American Olympic athlete and football player. Today, this compact town is bustling with retail stores, a variety of restaurants, and fun outdoor activities, such as white-water rafting, hiking, and camping in summer (and lots of nearby skiing in winter). With plenty of lively festivals scheduled throughout the year, the town of Jim Thorpe is home to many ongoing events, so check out the website before visiting.

14 of 15 See the Liberty Bell Mike Makela / Getty Images View Map Address 526 Market St , Philadelphia , PA 19106 , USA Get directions Phone +1 215-965-2305 Web Visit website Located in the Old City district of Philadelphia across from Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell is a top historical destination for tourists visiting the city. A symbol of American independence that’s steeped in history, the Liberty Bell is situated in the middle of Independence Park and can be accessed via a guided tour. There are also a number of related exhibits adjacent to the bell and it's within steps of Independence Hall and the Constitution Center. Note: Tickets are required to visit the Liberty Bell, however, you can see it through the glass enclosure if you don’t have tickets or arrive after the facility is closed. As an added bonus, the bell is illuminated at night, making it a great time to see the landmark without the crowds.