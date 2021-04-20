The Top 12 Things to Do in Greenville, South Carolina

Located in South Carolina's Upstate in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city of Greenville is one of the nation's fastest-growing cities and draws nearly 5.5. million visitors annually for its scenic parks and outdoor activities, acclaimed museums and performing art venues, restaurants, breweries, and shopping. Within driving distance of other Southeastern cities like Atlanta, Asheville, and Charlotte , Greenville makes a great weekend getaway, whether you want to kick back on a patio with a local brew, pedal to the best restaurants and attractions, or hiking to sweeping mountain views.

01 of 12 Visit Falls Park on the Reedy SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images View Map Address 601 S Main St , Greenville , SC 29601-2504 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-467-4350 Web Visit website This stunning, 32-acre green space in downtown's historic West End is the ultimate urban oasis. Stroll along the walking trails to view landscaped gardens, public art installations, dramatic stonework, and a wall from the site's original 18th century grist mill or grab snacks from local vendors and settle in for a scenic picnic. For the best views of the city and the park's namesake dramatic waterfalls, cross the 355-foot suspension Liberty Bridge, the longest single-sided bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

02 of 12 Opt Outside at Paris Mountain Park Courtesy of Visit Greenville View Map Address 2401 State Park Rd , Greenville , SC 29609 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-244-5565 Web Visit website Formed by a monadnock that towers above dense hardwood forest just ten minutes from downtown Greenville, Paris Mountain is the site of a 1,540-acre state park that is one of the city's best recreation areas. Hike or mountain bike over 15 miles of trails, from the gentle, nearly 1-mile Lake Placid Loop to the steep, technical 12-mile Paris Mountain Big Loop. In the warmer months, swim in the designated area in Lake Placid or rent a kayak, canoe, or pedal boat to explore the calm waters. The park also has fishing and boating access and offers 39 paved campsites and five trailside campsites for those wishing to stay overnight, plus picnic shelters and an educational park center.

03 of 12 Pedal Down the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail Courtesy of Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail View Map Address 103 McDaniel Ave , Greenville , SC 29601 , USA Get directions This 22-mile mixed use greenway follows an old railroad bed and connects downtown Greenville to the town of Travelers Rest. Rent a bike from Reedy Rides—rates start at $20 for a half-day—or take a guided tour to pedal to points of interest along the trail, including public art installations, quirky coffee shops, and local breweries. Head 1 mile east from downtown to explore Cleveland Park and the Greenville Zoo. Or venture 6 miles north to picturesque Furman University and its iconic lake and bell tower, ideal for lounging with a book or enjoying a picnic. Just further to the north at the trail's end is the Swamp Rabbit Brewery & Taproom, where you can enjoy snacks and local brews before your return trip.

04 of 12 Visit the Greenville County Museum of Art Courtesy of Visit Greenville View Map Address 420 College St , Greenville , SC 29601-2017 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-271-7570 Web Visit website Located on the Heritage Green cultural campus downtown, this modern museum is home to the world's largest public collection of Andrew Wyeth watercolors. The museum's permanent collection also includes a significant number of pieces from South Carolina contemporary artist Jasper Johns as well as a Southern collection with works ranging from early colonial pastel portraits to American impressionism and abstract expressionism.

05 of 12 Play at the Children's Museum of the Upstate Courtesy of Children's Museum of the Upstate View Map Address 300 College St , Greenville , SC 29601 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-233-7755 Web Visit website Also part of the Heritage Green area downtown, the Children's Museum of the Upstate is an affordable, fun activity for families. Explore three floors of interactive exhibits ranging from playing with sounds and instruments to discovering indigenous wildlife and natural resources to building miniature dams and learning about the area's water systems. The museum also has an outdoor recreation area, an on-site cafe, a play pond for toddlers, and a climbing wall.

06 of 12 Dine With a View Courtesy of UP on the Roof From the breathtaking falls of the Reedy River to city skylines, some of Greenville's best restaurants offer dining with a view. Part oyster house, part Italian trattoria, Jianna overlooks scenic Falls Park downtown and offers a range of house-made pastas, seafood plates and oysters on the half shell, and specialty cocktails. Inside the park, French-inspired Passerelle Bistro serves small plates like escargot and crab cakes, generous salads, and classic dishes. like Duck Cassoulet and steak frites for lunch and dinner and weekend brunch. For rooftop views, head to UP on the roof, which is open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. on the weekends. The extensive menu includes sharable snacks as well as generous main plates (think tacos, wings, burgers, salads, and drunken mussels) plus local beers, wines, and cocktails.

07 of 12 Sample Local Brews Courtesy of Visit Greenville Greenville is home to more than a dozen local breweries, many of them offering on-site tastings and tours, plus live music, food trucks, patios, and outdoor games. Your first stop? The city's oldest, and family-run Thomas Creek Brewery, known for its signature IPAs like the Class Five. Other must-visit spots include Brewery 85, which has a large taproom serving its signature German-style brews like the 864 Weizen; Yee-Haw Brewing Co. for its award-winning Dunkel and seasonal beers, wings, and courtyard games; Birds Fly South Ale Project for farmhouse/saison-style beers; and Fireforge Crafted Beer, which has a large outdoor beer garden downtown serving food and more than 15 hours beers on tap. To explore more of the city's beer scene, book a tour with the experts at The Brewery Experience.

08 of 12 Catch at Show at the Peace Center Courtesy of Peace Center View Map Address 300 S Main St , Greenville , SC 29601-2606 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-467-3000 Web Visit website As the home of five local performing arts companies, including Carolina Ballet Theatre, Greenville Chorale, Greenville Symphony, International Ballet, and South Carolina Children’s Theatre, this gorgeous, downtown venue has a 2,100-seat concert hall, a 400-seat theater, and an amphitheater. In addition, the space hosts a Broadway series with touring productions of the latest hits like Mean Girls and Hamilton, plus film screenings, comedy shows, music recitals, and performances by popular musicians such as Old Crow Medicine Show and Patti LaBelle. Even if not attending a show, the beautifully landscaped grounds are worth a visit.

09 of 12 See the Stars at the Roper Mountain Science Center Courtesy of Roper Mountain Science Center View Map Address 402 Roper Mountain Rd , Greenville , SC 29615 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-355-8900 Web Visit website This science academy is part of the Greenville County School District but has many programs available to the general public. The most popular of these is its "Friday Starry Nights" shows at the T.C. Hooper Planetarium, with two separate viewings. Admission also includes access to the Charles E. Daniel Observatory, with a historic 23-inch refractor telescope, the eighth largest in the world. The Roper Mountain property also has a 1-mile nature trail, butterfly garden, and living history farm.

10 of 12 Play at Table Rock State Park JillLang / Getty Images View Map Address 158 E Ellison Ln , Pickens , SC 29671-9524 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-878-9813 Web Visit website Located 25 miles northeast of downtown, Table Rock State Park offers over a dozen miles of hiking trails ranging from half-mile easy excursions to strenuous paths that wind through dense forest and over boulders to the mountain's 3,124-foot summit. For an easy, family friendly stroll, opt for the 1.9 mile Lakeside Trail, which offers views of the mountain and local wildlife. The park also has two lakes, with seasonal swimming access as well as kayak, canoe, and pedal boat rentals, plus fishing piers, a playground, a gift shop, and monthly "Music on the Mountain" bluegrass jam sessions held at Table Rock Lodge. Guests wanting to stay overnight can book one of several fully furnished cabins or stay at one of two campsites.

11 of 12 Learn at the Upstate History Museum Courtesy of Upcountry History Museum View Map Address 540 Buncombe St , Greenville , SC 29601-1906 , USA Get directions Phone +1 864-467-3100 Web Visit website Part of the trio of museums in downtown's heritage area, this compact Smithsonian affiliate is operated by Furman University. The museum's interactive permanent exhibits chronicle the region's history from its indigenous people to its booming textile industry to the Civil Rights movement with murals, video installations, and other unique artifacts.