The Top 10 Things to Do in Birmingham, England

Birmingham is one of England's most up-and-coming cities. Located in the West Midlands region, the city was formerly an 18th-century manufacturing center, with many traces of its industrialization still seen today. It's found midway between London and Manchester, making it a great destination on a longer England trip, or Birmingham is great as a long weekend stay. From its museums, like the expansive Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, to its culture, like the renowned Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham has a lot to offer its visitors. Here are ten of the best things to do in Birmingham.

01 of 10 Explore Cadbury World Courtesy of Cadbury World View Map Address Linden Road , Birmingham B30 1JR , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 393 6004 Web Visit website England's most famous (and most beloved) chocolate comes from Cadbury, which American visitors will know for their Cadbury Cream Eggs. Birmingham is home to Cadbury World, a popular visitor attraction that details the history, making of and legacy of Cadbury. It features a self-guided tour through several whimsical exhibitions, and you can even visit the world's biggest Cadbury shop. It's best to book tickets in advance online, especially if you prefer to visit on a specific date, and don't miss Cadbury World's afternoon tea, which includes several chocolate treats. Kids will also enjoy the character dining opportunities with Cadbury mascots, like character breakfast or character afternoon tea.

02 of 10 Visit the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery Courtesy of Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery View Map Address Chamberlain Square , Birmingham B3 3DH , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 348 8032 Web Visit website The Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery houses a vast collection of international objects, from fine art and ceramics to natural history and archaeology displays to exhibitions on local and industrial history. The museum, which opened in 1885, is housed in Grade II listed landmark building, an experience in itself. Explore more than 40 galleries, or enjoy a treat in the museum's Edwardian tea rooms. It's great for kids and adults alike, and it's best to give yourself a few hours to see everything in the building. Best of all: The museum is free for all visitors.

03 of 10 Go Back in History at the Black Country Living Museum View Map Address Tipton Road , Dudley DY1 4SQ , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 557 9643 Web Visit website Black Country Living Museum, found about 10 miles west of Birmingham, is an open-air living museum that details the area's history. It features 40 carefully reconstructed shops, houses, and industrial areas that represent the Black Country's story, and visitors get a tangible experience with the smoke, smells, and noises of the time. Opt for the audio tour to better understand how Black Country was developed and scour the buildings for over 80,000 authentic items. The museum will be of particular interest to fans of "Peaky Blinders" as you can book tickets to its special Peaky Blinders Nights, which tell the tales of Birmingham's famous street gangs. Drive to the museum or take a train from central Birmingham to Tipton, a quick mile walk away.

04 of 10 Stroll Around the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Karl Newton / Getty Images View Map Address Westbourne Road , Birmingham B15 3TR , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 454 1860 Web Visit website Located in Edgbaston, on the edge of Birmingham's city center, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens make for a great day out, especially during the spring and summer. The 15-acre botanical garden features four large glasshouses, which contain several types of climates: tropical, subtropical, Mediterranean, and arid. There is also a playground, gift shop, and tea room, as well as a garden center, in case you get inspired to do some gardening of your own. The gardens also host family-specific activities, like annual events and special children's trails through the plants. Tickets can be booked online in advance, but you can also show up the day of.

05 of 10 Tour Aston Hall Courtesy of Birmingham Museums View Map Address Trinity Road , Birmingham B6 6JD , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 348 8100 Web Visit website Immerse yourself in the 17th century at Aston Hall, a historic manor house with over 30 rooms to explore. The surrounding gardens are particularly picturesque, and it's a great place to learn more about Jacobean England. Aston Hall, which is supposedly one of the most haunted places in England, often hosts special events, augmenting a visit to the house. Look for family-friendly offerings, as well as literary-themed events throughout the year. The estate can be accessed by car, but visitors can also take public transport from central Birmingham. Walk from Witton Station or Aston Station, or hop on the number 65 bus from the city center.

06 of 10 See a Show at Birmingham Symphony Hall Redferns / Getty Images View Map Address Broad Street , Birmingham B1 2EA , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 780 3333 Web Visit website Birmingham Symphony Hall, home to the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, is a renowned concert hall, ideal for visitors interested in seeing live music during their stay in town. The hall is relatively new, opened in 1991, and it hosts all genres, from classical to kids music to country. There are also recurring live poetry events, comedy, dance and theater performances, and more. Check the calendar for what's on during your visit. The venue is also located centrally, with lots of restaurants and bars nearby to enjoy before or after a show.

07 of 10 Go Underwater at the National Sea Life Centre View Map Address The Water's Edge, Eleven Brindley Place, Birmingham B1 2HL , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 794 2386 Web Visit website Head to the center of town to discover the National Sea Life Centre, an immersive aquarium that boasts the U.K.'s only 360-degree underwater tunnel. Inside, there are sharks, giant turtles, sea otters, penguins, and dozens of colorful fish. There are numerous types of tickets available for the family-friendly attraction, including general admission, multi-attraction tickets that include Sea Life and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, and a parent and toddler ticket. Be sure to check the aquarium's website for any current promotions or discounts before booking.

08 of 10 Hike Through Sheldon Country Park Photos by R A Kearton / Getty Images View Map Address Ragley Drive, Church Road , Birmingham B26 3TU , UK Get directions Web Visit website Take a quick drive out of town to Sheldon, home of Sheldon Country Park, for some nature and fresh air. Spanning 300 acres, the park consists of open grassland, wetlands, and woodland and also boasts the Old Rectory Farm, which is open to visitors year-round. There is a scenic nature trail that threads through the park, an ideal hike for travelers of all abilities, and regular ranger events for kids. Old Rectory Farm is a working farm that showcases traditional farming, so you can get up close and personal with Jersey cattle, pigs, goats, and ponies with free admission. Follow the Sheldon Country Park's walking route for a laidback stroll.

09 of 10 Ride the Shakespeare Express All aboard the Shakespeare Express, part of Vintage Trains. The historic steam train takes guests between Stratford upon Avon, Shakespeare's birthplace, and Birmingham, with a dining car onboard that offers breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea. Tickets are available on select dates only, so be sure to plan well ahead of your desired journey. If the train isn't available, Stratford upon Avon is less than an hour's drive south from Birmingham, making it an easy day trip for those who want to learn more about the Bard's life.