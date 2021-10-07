Travel News Travel Tips These Are the Top-Rated Destinations for Remote Work, According to a New Report Ready for a change of scenery from your home office? By Libby Ryan Published on 10/07/21 Share Pin Email Istvan Kadar Photography / Getty Images After months of pandemic life, remote workers are aching for a change of scenery. So if you're dreaming about getting out of your home office (or the makeshift spot at your kitchen table you set up in March 2020), a new report could detail your escape. Human resources tech company Remote just released a report assessing the best places worldwide to work remotely. The report highlights the 100 top spots to set up your virtual office, according to the company's ranking system. Besides the apparent draws like an attractive location (hello white sand beaches of the Caribbean!), the report took into account safety, quality of life, cost of living, and—crucial for remote workers—internet infrastructure. The top ten destinations are: Toronto, CanadaMadrid, SpainAuckland, New ZealandMadeira, PortugalHelsinki, FinlandSvalbard, NorwayBerlin, GermanyValparaiso, ChileDublin, IrelandSydney, Australia The U.S. just missed the top spots, with Salt Lake City, Utah, ranking 11. Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; Concord, New Hampshire; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Miami, Florida, made it in the top 25. Remote's list doesn't necessarily account for the logistics of moving to a new country—especially during a pandemic. There are still visas and travel restrictions to consider, especially for destinations such as Australia or New Zealand. But with the world opening up more each day, it feels much more possible to grab your laptop and jet across the globe. The report highlighted destinations where remote workers get perks such as extended tourist visas, rent relief, or even straight-up cash to relocate. Want to spend your days working from the beach? Try Aruba, where you get 90 days in the tropics through the country's One Happy Workation program. Thinking of somewhere new stateside? The report recommends Topeka, Kansas, where new residents can get up to $5,000 towards rent in the first year and up to $10,000 to buy a home. And if you're ready to pack up your family and start your dream Mediterranean lifestyle (and aren't we all after a year stuck at home!), Emilia Romagna, Italy, will pay up to $34,000 to relocate to its picturesque locale. If neither Italy nor Norway's dark horse for the number five spot Svalbard (where there are famously nearly as many polar bears as people) is calling to you, you can also play around with Remote's personalized location tool. "We realize that different factors matter more to different people. For example, a family may value safety and quality of life over attractiveness, while a young, single person may be more concerned with attractiveness," said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. "We hope people will use this tool to get inspired and look beyond the usual, popular cities." If quality of life and attractiveness matter the most to you, Remote would point you towards Auckland, New Zealand. But if the cost of living and incentives for moving is higher on your list, Madrid, Spain, ranks number one. So toggle away and let your wanderlust run wild; see if you're destined to hang with the polar bears or to soak up the sun on the beach. These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Top 14 Rock Climbing Destinations in Europe Costa Rica Just Approved a Two-Year Visa for Digital Nomads I Moved to Bali to Live and Work for a Month. Here's How It Went How the Pandemic Has Changed Street Food in Asia These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely A Complete Guide to Visiting the Cook Islands These US Destinations Will Pay Remote Workers to Move There Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds How COVID-19 Has Changed Hotel, Airport, and Restaurant Design Here's How the Pandemic Has Affected Passport Power Around the World The Safest Airlines in the World Airbnb Is Looking for 12 People to Live in Airbnbs for a Year—for Free How to Go Backpacking in New Zealand 9 Products Outdoor Experts Don't Leave Home Without The 9 Best Golf GPS Watches of 2021 It's Now Even More Fun to Plan a Trip on Airbnb