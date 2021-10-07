These Are the Top-Rated Destinations for Remote Work, According to a New Report

After months of pandemic life, remote workers are aching for a change of scenery. So if you're dreaming about getting out of your home office (or the makeshift spot at your kitchen table you set up in March 2020), a new report could detail your escape.

Human resources tech company Remote just released a report assessing the best places worldwide to work remotely. The report highlights the 100 top spots to set up your virtual office, according to the company's ranking system.

Besides the apparent draws like an attractive location (hello white sand beaches of the Caribbean!), the report took into account safety, quality of life, cost of living, and—crucial for remote workers—internet infrastructure.

The top ten destinations are:

Toronto, Canada Madrid, Spain Auckland, New Zealand Madeira, Portugal Helsinki, Finland Svalbard, Norway Berlin, Germany Valparaiso, Chile Dublin, Ireland Sydney, Australia

The U.S. just missed the top spots, with Salt Lake City, Utah, ranking 11. Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; Concord, New Hampshire; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Miami, Florida, made it in the top 25.

Remote's list doesn't necessarily account for the logistics of moving to a new country—especially during a pandemic. There are still visas and travel restrictions to consider, especially for destinations such as Australia or New Zealand. But with the world opening up more each day, it feels much more possible to grab your laptop and jet across the globe.

The report highlighted destinations where remote workers get perks such as extended tourist visas, rent relief, or even straight-up cash to relocate. Want to spend your days working from the beach? Try Aruba, where you get 90 days in the tropics through the country's One Happy Workation program. Thinking of somewhere new stateside? The report recommends Topeka, Kansas, where new residents can get up to $5,000 towards rent in the first year and up to $10,000 to buy a home. And if you're ready to pack up your family and start your dream Mediterranean lifestyle (and aren't we all after a year stuck at home!), Emilia Romagna, Italy, will pay up to $34,000 to relocate to its picturesque locale.

If neither Italy nor Norway's dark horse for the number five spot Svalbard (where there are famously nearly as many polar bears as people) is calling to you, you can also play around with Remote's personalized location tool.

"We realize that different factors matter more to different people. For example, a family may value safety and quality of life over attractiveness, while a young, single person may be more concerned with attractiveness," said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. "We hope people will use this tool to get inspired and look beyond the usual, popular cities."

If quality of life and attractiveness matter the most to you, Remote would point you towards Auckland, New Zealand. But if the cost of living and incentives for moving is higher on your list, Madrid, Spain, ranks number one. So toggle away and let your wanderlust run wild; see if you're destined to hang with the polar bears or to soak up the sun on the beach.

