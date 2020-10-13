EDITION Opens Its First Hotel in Tokyo and It's Just as Cool as You'd Expect

View Map The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon Address Japan , 〒105-0001 Tokyo , Minato City, Toranomon, 4-chōme−1−１ Tokyo Get directions Phone +81 3-5422-1600

Welcome to Japan. Swanky EDITION Hotels, the luxury hotel partnership between Ian Schrager and Marriott International, will launch its first of two Tokyo properties next week.

The 206-room Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, will open on Oct. 20 within Tokyo World Gate, a 591-foot, 38-story skyscraper. Housed on the 31st through 36th floors, the hotel will have unobstructed views of the city's skyline, including one of the best views of the landmark Tokyo Tower.

Designed in partnership with world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma, the architect behind Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, the hotel relies on a blend of materials such as walnut, oak, bronze, travertine, glass, and silk juxtaposed with yamato-bari, traditional Japanese cedar cladding, often seen in Kuma's other buildings.

All 206 rooms, including the 22 suites and rooms with private terraces, offer unobstructed views of Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Bay with a neutral, "no-color" palette of specially-treated white oak and light gray, ivory, and silver textiles, which give off a zen-like feeling of relaxation. The hotel also includes a spa offering healing and beauty treatments using products sourced and made in Japan, as well as a 24-hour gym, including a white-tiled lap pool and hot tub.

Courtesy of TOKYO Edition

"I have always had a spiritual connection with the approach and aesthetics of Japan," said Schrager, who first partnered with Japanese architect Arata Isozaki in 1985 to design New York City's Palladium nightclub. "They are truly original thinkers but execute their ideas in such a humble and modest fashion. The end results are bold yet refined and shout in a quiet way. It’s a sweet spot that is completely seductive for me."

British chef Tom Aikens makes his first foray into Japan at the hotel, where dining options will include the Blue Room, a romantic space filled with sapphire- and topaz-colored upholstery—inspired by a painting by Yves Klein; and the Jade Room, which will feature a "sky garden," floating 450-feet above street level. With more than 500 plants, trees and shrubs comprising 25 different exotic species, including Asian bamboo, cherry laurels, and birds of paradise, the space will be one of the largest skyscraper gardens in all of Tokyo. More than 280,000 pounds of fertile soil were flown in from Japan's Saitama Prefecture to complete the project.

"We wanted to do something that embodies the traditions of Japan, but also looks forward with design and visuals and brings a sense of the cutting edge and avant-garde, which Tokyo always does as well. We’ve created this energized resort in the middle of Tokyo, a beehive of activity where you can get away without ever leaving," said Schrager.

The hotel officially opens next Tuesday, Oct. 20, and is currently offering 20 percent off as part of an opening preview. Nightly rates start at $455.