T-Mobile Is Upping Its Travel Coverage With a New High-Tech Carry-on Bag

If you're about to jet off on your next adventure and are in the market for a new carry-on, T-Mobile might have you covered in more ways than one.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile committed to making travel easier by expanding its wireless coverage to more than 210 countries and destinations worldwide—an offering that included a complimentary year of AAA, free in-flight Wi-Fi on the largest U.S. airlines, and other discounts and savings with its Coverage Beyond pledge. Now, the wireless provider has unveiled a new way to level up its travel game. The company has created a high-tech carry-on bag, officially dubbed the "Un-carrier On," in collaboration with Samsara Luggage in its signature magenta color.

"I know there's a lot to unpack here. Why is T-Mobile, a wireless provider, launching a suitcase? Well, we're the Un-carrier—and travel is kind of our bag. So we made one. A bag. An actual bag," said Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile, in a statement. "T-Mobile customers are already covered with the best travel benefits, keeping them connected in America's skyways and around the world with Coverage Beyond. But in true Un-carrier fashion, we didn't stop there. We made a smart suitcase to keep your belongings covered, too. Literally."

The bag is the standard carry-on size at 22.5 inches high, 15 inches wide, and 9.8 inches deep, and is just under 10 pounds. It comes with an eight-bag packing set, including a branded garment bag, bags for toiletries and shoes, a collapsable duffle bag, and four assorted packing bags. It's also designed with a flat top, perfect to rest your laptop on, and combination locks for extra security.

Courtesy of T-Mobile / Samsara /PRNewsfoto/Samsara Luggage,T-Mobile

The bag's most exciting features, however, are its technological features. The "Un-carrier On" is the first and only bag on the market that features a wireless charging battery pack under the bag's handle. Slide your phone into the compartment next to the battery pack, and it will charge itself. Or, if you're not comfortable with that, the battery pack pops out and can be used with a USB-C charger. Also included is an Apple AirTag holder, perfect for keeping you aware of your bag's location at all times.

"The "Un-carrier On" is a game changer for travelers and shows how combining durable design with functional tech can pave the way forward for the world of travel and technology," said Atara Dzikowski, co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage, in a statement. "As a travel lifestyle brand, we believe in the power of connection and connectivity and know that the "Un-carrier On" will meet the needs of travelers as they enter the busy travel season and beyond."

The bag is available for pre-order starting at $325 (about $30 less than Samsara's carry-on luggage) and is expected to be available just in time for holiday travel. To pre-order your bag, head to TravelMagenta.com.

