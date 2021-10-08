Travel News Hotels Thompson Hotels Continues Its Southern Takeover With Thompson Savannah's Debut All the rooms have incredible views Written by Devorah Lev-Tov Instagram Devorah Lev-Tov is a Brooklyn-based journalist who focuses on luxury travel, family travel, food trends, and sustainable food and travel. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Devorah Lev-Tov Updated 08/10/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 08/10/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Thompson Hotels, part of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation, continues widening its footprint in the south with the opening of Thompson Savannah on Aug. 2. The brand’s first property in Georgia joins Southern Thompson locations Thompson Nashville and the recently opened Thompson Dallas and Thompson San Antonio. These will soon be joined by locations in Austin, Houston, Denver, and Atlanta. Set along the banks of the Savannah River, Thompson Savannah is located at the intersection of Savannah's Historic District and its newest neighborhood, Eastern Wharf. “This neighborhood strikes the perfect balance for visitors looking to experience all the magic that Savannah has to offer from both a historical and a modern lens,” said Matt Graham, the hotel's general manager. “Our riverside setting allows guests to take in Savannah’s burgeoning waterfront scene while also providing a timeless destination just steps away from the bustle of the city.” The hotel has 193 rooms, including 21 suites, in a tower designed by the architectural team at Smallwood to be perpendicular to the river, allowing all rooms to have sweeping, west-facing views of the cityscape or expansive, east-facing views of the Savannah River, the coastal islands and the Atlantic Ocean. Courtesy of Thompson Savannah Courtesy of Thompson Savannah Courtesy of Thompson Savannah Studio 11 Design brings the Southern landscape indoors through botanical accents, rich jewel tones, and custom stone tile patterns inspired by the city’s surrounding flora and green spaces. Rooms include brown leather headboards, Art Deco style mini bars, oversized custom art pieces from emerging local artists curated by Studio 11 Design’s Lou Verne, and custom bath amenities from D.S. & Durga. Executive chef Robert Newton (previously of Gray & Dudley in Nashville and Seersucker and Wilma Jean in Brooklyn) leads the property’s restaurant collection, including the seasonally focused signature restaurant, Fleeting; the Mediterranean-influenced rooftop oasis, Bar Julian; and the hotel’s poolside lounge, the Sunroom. About that pool deck, it’s on the second floor and has in-water loungers and plenty of daybeds and private cabanas to relax in. There’s also an on-site fitness center with Peleton bikes, and guests can borrow bicycles to explore the city. Guests can now book reservations directly at 912-790-1234 or thompsonsavannah.com. Your Trip to Savannah: The Complete Guide Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Most Architecturally Significant Building in Every State The Best New York City Hotels The Lyle Hotel Review - Washington, D.C. The 8 Best Cabo Hotels of 2021 The 7 Most Romantic NYC Hotels of 2021 The 8 Best Miami Beachfront Hotels of 2021 The 8 Best Charlotte Hotels of 2021 The 11 Best Chicago Hotels of 2021 The Best Luxury Hotels in Savannah Great Places to Stay in Austin and the Texas Hill Country The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles The Complete Gay Travel Guide to North Carolina 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About Stay at the Best Hotels on the East Coast 13 Best Luxury Hotel Buyouts Across the U.S. Greece's Newest Hotels Are Worth Planning a Trip Around