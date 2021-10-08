Thompson Hotels Continues Its Southern Takeover With Thompson Savannah's Debut

Thompson Hotels, part of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation, continues widening its footprint in the south with the opening of Thompson Savannah on Aug. 2. The brand’s first property in Georgia joins Southern Thompson locations Thompson Nashville and the recently opened Thompson Dallas and Thompson San Antonio. These will soon be joined by locations in Austin, Houston, Denver, and Atlanta.

Set along the banks of the Savannah River, Thompson Savannah is located at the intersection of Savannah's Historic District and its newest neighborhood, Eastern Wharf.

“This neighborhood strikes the perfect balance for visitors looking to experience all the magic that Savannah has to offer from both a historical and a modern lens,” said Matt Graham, the hotel's general manager. “Our riverside setting allows guests to take in Savannah’s burgeoning waterfront scene while also providing a timeless destination just steps away from the bustle of the city.”

The hotel has 193 rooms, including 21 suites, in a tower designed by the architectural team at Smallwood to be perpendicular to the river, allowing all rooms to have sweeping, west-facing views of the cityscape or expansive, east-facing views of the Savannah River, the coastal islands and the Atlantic Ocean.

Courtesy of Thompson Savannah

Courtesy of Thompson Savannah

Courtesy of Thompson Savannah

Studio 11 Design brings the Southern landscape indoors through botanical accents, rich jewel tones, and custom stone tile patterns inspired by the city’s surrounding flora and green spaces. Rooms include brown leather headboards, Art Deco style mini bars, oversized custom art pieces from emerging local artists curated by Studio 11 Design’s Lou Verne, and custom bath amenities from D.S. & Durga.

Executive chef Robert Newton (previously of Gray & Dudley in Nashville and Seersucker and Wilma Jean in Brooklyn) leads the property’s restaurant collection, including the seasonally focused signature restaurant, Fleeting; the Mediterranean-influenced rooftop oasis, Bar Julian; and the hotel’s poolside lounge, the Sunroom.

About that pool deck, it’s on the second floor and has in-water loungers and plenty of daybeds and private cabanas to relax in. There’s also an on-site fitness center with Peleton bikes, and guests can borrow bicycles to explore the city.

Guests can now book reservations directly at 912-790-1234 or thompsonsavannah.com.