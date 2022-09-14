Europe's First Thompson Hotel Is Bringing Stunning Skyline Views to Madrid

With its beautiful green spaces, grand architecture, thriving arts scene, and mouthwatering tapas, there are many reasons to book a trip to Madrid. This fall's grand opening of the luxurious Thompson Madrid adds another reason to that already long list.

The Thompson brand, known for its boutique hotels across the U.S. and Mexico, just opened its very first property in Europe—and Spain's capital city was selected as its landing spot. The new Thompson Madrid is set within two historic buildings in the Spanish capital's ritzy Golden Mile district and is just a stone's throw away from many of the city's best-known museums and galleries and the Puerta del Sol, Plaza Mayor, and Grand Via.

The 10-story hotel features 175 rooms and 22 suites, all stocked with lavish amenities like soaking tubs and luxury linens. Guests can expect to be greeted with textures like marble, leather, hardwood, and copper, all meticulously paired with Madrid-inspired furnishings and finishes. For those looking to treat themselves, a grand penthouse suite featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace is bound to make any traveler feel like Spanish royalty.

Courtesy of Thompson Madrid

For foodies, the hotel's three signature dining venues celebrate Madrid's beloved gastronomy. The hotel's all-day bakery and bistro, The Omar, invites guests to sample artisanal patisserie and light bites, while the Thompson Madrid rooftop offers a stunning view of Madrid's landscape from above while serving up comforting Spanish cuisine. Cocktail lovers can enjoy a nightcap at the hotel's speakeasy-style bar, Hijos de Tomás, an intimate drinking den offering an inventive drinks menu and live piano music perfect for dancing the night away.

In addition to the new Madrid location, the Thompson brand has a few more expansion plans up its sleeves. A new Thompson Shanghai is slated to open in 2023, with the much-anticipated Thompson Vienna on track for a 2024 debut. Closer to home, Thompson hotel openings in Houston, South Beach, and Monterrey, Mexico, are all scheduled for next year.

