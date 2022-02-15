The New Thompson Denver Combines Chic Modern Style With Classic Colorado Charm

View Map Thompson Denver Address 1616 Market St , Denver , CO 80202 , USA Get directions Phone +1 888-591-1234 Web Visit website

Denver, Colorado's capital city, has become known for chic hotels—and now there's another game in town. Thompson has brought its signature mid-century modern style to the city, opening the Thompson Denver, on Feb. 10. Located in the LoDo neighborhood, the new property combines the style Thompson fans know and love with a few uniquely Coloradan touches.

Designed by New York-based Parts and Labor, the building's interiors take heavy inspiration from the community and culture of downtown Denver but maintains the style of the iconic Thompson Brand. Parts and Labor blended natural materials like wood and stone throughout the hotel's 216 rooms and added a giant, two-story hearth fireplace in the heart of the hotel to add a more rustic feel. It's also home to a ground-floor restaurant, a sixth-floor sunroom bar and lounge, and plenty of meeting and event spaces.

Julie Soefer / The Thompson Denver Hotel

If you're interested in staying in luxury, check out the Thompson Suite, a 1,032-square-foot luxury suite that features an indoor/outdoor fireplace, a giant terrace that seats eight, a free-standing soaker tub, and more.

Meanwhile, the hotel's restaurant is internationally-acclaimed chef Ludo Lefebvre's first restaurant foray outside of Los Angeles—and Lefebvre's first within a hotel. Chez Maggy is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; the menu blends the French style of its Michelin-starred chef and the local culinary cuisine of the mountain region.

"I've always considered Denver a second home and knew it would be the perfect place to open my first restaurant outside of Los Angeles," said Lefebvre in a statement. "Chez Maggy is especially personal to me since the menu features dishes inspired by my childhood in France, and the overall concept is a deeply special tribute to my family."

Some locally-inspired dishes include Bison Bourguignon, a French take on a Denver omelet (an omelet with cheese, ham, peppers, and onions), and a French-styled burger, rightfully dubbed the Burger à la Française.

Marc Fiorito / The Thompson Denver Hotel

Reynard Social, located on the sixth floor of the building, is the sunroom bar and lounge and overlooks the Rocky Mountains and serves up some beautifully crafted cocktails. The hotel has also collaborated with Victrola, a Denver-based turntables manufacturer, and has provided a Victrola Listening Lounge within Reynard Social.

Along with these fantastic facilities, the hotel offers some other fun perks, including a private dining space located in the mezzanine, a 24-hour fitness center, and a café and retail space that serves refreshments all day.

Rooms start at $399 per night. In celebration of its opening, Thompson Denver has put together a special offer called A Toast to LoDo. Guests are granted a $75 food and beverage credit at any of the hotel's culinary outlets. Book your reservation before March 31, for stays now through April 30, to take advantage of the offer. To book your stay, visit the Thompson Denver website, or call 888-591-1234.

