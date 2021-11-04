New York's Beloved Le Parker Meridien Hotel Gets a New Identity

This week, New York City got its third Thompson hotel when Thompson Central Park New York opened on Nov. 1 and joined the Beekman and Gild Hall downtown. The new hotel is inside the former space of the famous Parker New York, which closed in 2020 and underwent a near top-to-bottom renovation.

One thing that hasn’t changed: beloved speakeasy-style hamburger spot Burger Joint was left fully intact, complete with its graffitied walls and well-worn booths (although they have added a Beyond Burger to the no-frills menu). Otherwise, the hotel boasts newly designed interiors, including a redesigned lobby, 587 guestrooms, and a new cocktail bar, Standing Room Only (SRO). Still to come in spring 2022 are various other dining outlets, an event space, and Upper Stories, a collection of 174 high-floor rooms with expansive views of nearby Central Park, luxurious amenities, and special guest experiences.

Courtesy of Thompson Central Park New York

Thompson Central Park New York’s public spaces were designed by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen and guestrooms were done by Stonehill Taylor, all with contemporary flair. Even the entry-level rooms are pretty spacious, especially for Manhattan, and suites are quite large. The rooms have a neutral color palette with pops of jewel-toned color and include modern light fixtures, leather headboards, cozy seating areas, marble bathrooms, and musical-themed artwork, in a nod to the hotel’s popularity with musicians in its previous life. Double-bay rooms feature a swivel TV that allows guests to comfortably rotate entertainment to face sleeping and living areas, including pullout couches.

Courtesy of Thompson Central Park New York

Downstairs in the lobby, massive wood-clad portals lead to an organic shaped wood and leather reception desk and an impressive central atrium with 36-foot ceilings that have a central skylight. The space stretches between 56th and 57th Street, with entrances on both sides. In between is intimate seating and a bar serving small bites and drinks, opening in the spring. Fitness rooms with studios for yoga and pilates and a hair and nail salon are also on the basement level.

Rooms at Thompson Central Park New York start at an introductory rate of $420 per night. To book a stay, visit Thompson Central Park New York's website.