Travel News Hotels New York's Beloved Le Parker Meridien Hotel Gets a New Identity Don't worry, Burger Joint is safe By Devorah Lev-Tov Devorah Lev-Tov Instagram Brandeis University Devorah Lev-Tov is a Brooklyn-based journalist who focuses on luxury travel, family travel, food trends, and sustainable food and travel. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 11/04/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 11/04/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Thompson Central Park New York This week, New York City got its third Thompson hotel when Thompson Central Park New York opened on Nov. 1 and joined the Beekman and Gild Hall downtown. The new hotel is inside the former space of the famous Parker New York, which closed in 2020 and underwent a near top-to-bottom renovation. One thing that hasn’t changed: beloved speakeasy-style hamburger spot Burger Joint was left fully intact, complete with its graffitied walls and well-worn booths (although they have added a Beyond Burger to the no-frills menu). Otherwise, the hotel boasts newly designed interiors, including a redesigned lobby, 587 guestrooms, and a new cocktail bar, Standing Room Only (SRO). Still to come in spring 2022 are various other dining outlets, an event space, and Upper Stories, a collection of 174 high-floor rooms with expansive views of nearby Central Park, luxurious amenities, and special guest experiences. Courtesy of Thompson Central Park New York Thompson Central Park New York’s public spaces were designed by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen and guestrooms were done by Stonehill Taylor, all with contemporary flair. Even the entry-level rooms are pretty spacious, especially for Manhattan, and suites are quite large. The rooms have a neutral color palette with pops of jewel-toned color and include modern light fixtures, leather headboards, cozy seating areas, marble bathrooms, and musical-themed artwork, in a nod to the hotel’s popularity with musicians in its previous life. Double-bay rooms feature a swivel TV that allows guests to comfortably rotate entertainment to face sleeping and living areas, including pullout couches. Courtesy of Thompson Central Park New York Downstairs in the lobby, massive wood-clad portals lead to an organic shaped wood and leather reception desk and an impressive central atrium with 36-foot ceilings that have a central skylight. The space stretches between 56th and 57th Street, with entrances on both sides. In between is intimate seating and a bar serving small bites and drinks, opening in the spring. Fitness rooms with studios for yoga and pilates and a hair and nail salon are also on the basement level. Rooms at Thompson Central Park New York start at an introductory rate of $420 per night. To book a stay, visit Thompson Central Park New York's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Manhattan's Newest Luxury Hotel Is a Chic Modern Playground The Plaza Hotel Review Steel City's Newest Boutique Hotel Is Housed in the Former HQ of The "Bathtub King" The Best New Hotel Openings of 2022 The 7 Most Romantic NYC Hotels of 2021 The Best New York City Hotels Alsace LA Is Historic West Adams' First Hotel In Decades This NYC Island Gets Its First-Ever Hotel—and the Views Are Spectacular The Lyle Hotel Review - Washington, D.C. MGM Grand: The Complete Guide How COVID-19 Has Changed Hotel, Airport, and Restaurant Design L.A.'s Sunset Strip Welcomes the Ultra-Chic Pendry West Hollywood The 9 Best Pismo Beach, California Hotels of 2021 8 Budget-Friendly Hotels with Amazing Views of Iconic Architecture The Most Architecturally Significant Building in Every State The 9 Best Montreal Hotels of 2021