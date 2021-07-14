TripSavvy Travel News This Is the Most Popular Road Trip in the U.S. Have you made this scenic drive yet? Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 07/14/21 Share Pin Email Photograph by Asim Bharwani / Getty Images Ever since cars have been sold to the masses, the United States has been a dream destination for road trips. And given, ahem, certain recent events, road tripping has enjoyed a bump in popularity the past two years. That's why driver's education resource Zutobi has crunched the numbers to find out the most popular road trip in the U.S.—and, in fact, the world. While you might think the nostalgia of Route 66 would rank number one on the list, which was ranked in terms of the number of Internet searches, another quintessential road trip is top dog: California's State Route 1, better known as Highway 1, through Big Sur. Each year, 3.3 million people in the U.S. search the Internet for that road trip, compared to 2.2 million who search for Route 66, which comes in second place. But even when you look at a global audience, Big Sur still takes the lead with 7.5 million searches, while Route 66 follows again, this time at 6.4 million searches. It's not altogether too surprising that Big Sur is so popular—the views along the Pacific coast really are that stunning. Plus, it's a relatively short and simple drive at just 90 miles along a single road, compared to Route 66, which only exists in fragments spread across nearly 2,500 miles. That said, you could certainly extend a Big Sur road trip by driving the full 650 miles of Highway 1 in California, In any case, both journeys are definitely worth adding to your bucket list, especially as international travel is still a little limited these days. Don't know where to start? Find out how to plan a big U.S. road trip here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 17 Best Beaches in California The Ultimate Itinerary for a European-Inspired Solo Trip Around the U.S. How to Travel Easily Between San Diego and San Francisco What to See and Do at Shenandoah National Park Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds All the Ways to Travel From San Diego to Los Angeles Humboldt Redwoods: The Best Place to See the Big Trees by Car 12 Trips to Take Before You Turn 30 Mount Hood National Forest: The Complete Guide Malibu: Planning Your Trip 54 Places for a Weekend Getaway in California Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now 8 Road Trips that Showcase the Beauty of Vermont Best Motorcycle Rental Companies of 2021 When and Where to See the California Super Blooms How to Plan the Perfect Big Sur Camping Trip