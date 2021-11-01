10 Things to Do in Las Vegas for Couples

There are few vacation spots in the world better for couples than Las Vegas. After all, you can treat this city like your own personal romantic Epcot: Get steered under a Canaletto-blue sky by a singing gondolier in the Venetian; run around getting married in tiny Elvis-themed wedding chapels; do a scaled-down version of your Parisian dreams, and fly over the Grand Canyon—all in a single day, if you like. In fact, it takes little energy or planning to do couple-y things right in Las Vegas. Just pick a resort, choose a restaurant, add a show and a nightcap, and you’re already winning. Consider some of these ideas if you want to get a little more original than that tried-and-true formula.

01 of 10 Laze in a Cabana Courtesy of the Four Seasons There are Vegas pool scenes for you and your squad, and there are pool scenes for couples. If you want to relax with minimal danger of a drunk girl who forgot her shoes screaming at someone on her cell phone next to you (it happens), consider reserving a cabana in one of the Strip’s more intimate pool locales. For instance, guests of The NoMad Las Vegas, a boutique hotel within Park MGM, have their own rooftop pool on the sixth floor. Inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s Majorelle Gardens in Marrakesh, the cobalt blue and bright white pool deck is all rattan loungers and Moroccan-inspired mini-casbahs with beautifully made cocktails and small plates from the NoMad Bar. The non-gaming Four Seasons is another winner for couples since its pool with only eight cabanas is reserved for guests only and feels completely secluded—even though the hotel is actually within Mandalay Bay. (If you feel like a livelier scene one day, you also have access to Mandalay’s 11-acre sandy pool complex, wave pool, and lazy river.) If you like live music with your sexy pool vibe, try the resort pool and Elia Beach Club at the new Virgin Las Vegas. The connected Kassi Beach House restaurant will transport you right to the Italian seaside by way of specialties dreamed up by the group behind Santa Monica’s Élephante restaurant (alert: bottomless rosé from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily).

02 of 10 Dine Below a Waterfall in a Floating Pagoda Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas View Map Address 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S , Las Vegas , NV 89109 , USA Get directions Phone +1 702-770-3320 Web Visit website There are few tables in Las Vegas more romantic than the table outside at Mizumi in Wynn Las Vegas that “floats” over a koi pond within a stone’s throw of a 90-foot waterfall that can only be seen by diners in the restaurant. Steve Wynn built the mountainside that encloses the restaurant to shield his guests from the spaceship-shaped Fashion Show Mall across the street and the magic works. When you walk into the gold- and red-lacquered room and out to the Japanese garden, you’d never know you’re on the other side of an artificial wall from Las Vegas Boulevard. The restaurant has recently upped its game, bringing in chef Min Kim from Wynn Palace in Cotai to serve his faultless sushi and nearly-too-pretty-to-eat dishes like sashimi usuzukuri with Japanese madai snapper. No guarantees, but you’ll basically look irresistible in this light. (Pro tip: book the table well in advance.)

03 of 10 Book the Secret "Proposal Table" Courtesy of The Eiffel Tower Restaurant View Map Address 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd , Las Vegas , NV 89109 , USA Get directions Phone +1 702-948-6937 Web Visit website Yes, there is a proposal table at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, 110 feet above the Las Vegas Strip, and if you really want to do justice to your Parisian proposal (or just have a wildly romantic dinner), you’ll want to book it. The front-of-house staff knows the corner table as table 56, and it’s special because both of its seats face away from the restaurant and toward the Bellagio Fountains across the street. When they get going, the fountains will spray higher than your table (they shoot up to about 450 feet). You’ll be immersed in the sights and sounds that plenty of people are willing to walk the Strip for, but with totally manageable acoustics and fabulous cuisine. Go for something très French, like le grand plateau de fruits de mer with a glass of Champagne. Be sure to order the Grand Marnier souffle before your meal to give the kitchen the 45 minutes it needs.

04 of 10 Fly Over a Natural Wonder Together vichie81 / Getty Images Taking a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon is a couples trip that sounds gimmicky—until you do it. Of the helicopter operators that fly over the Grand Canyon, Maverick Helicopters does it best. They fly new Eco-Star helicopters—lighter helicopters built predominantly for touring but also used by medical teams for their maneuverability. And you can choose from among lots of different tours, not just the romantic favorite—the “Wind Dancer Sunset,” which descends 3,500 feet to the floor of the canyon for Champagne, flies out over the Bowl of Fire, and concludes with a sunset flight over the neon lights of the Strip. There are also shorter tours, from the Strip to Red Rock Conservation Area, an express trip to Grand Canyon West’s vertiginous Skywalk, and even a collaboration with local favorite Lip Smacking Foodie Tours that pairs visits to four Vegas restaurants with a helicopter flight over the Strip at night at the end.

05 of 10 Treat Vegas Like Your Own Wellness Resort Courtesy of The Aria Yes, you can come to Vegas and emerge, like so many before you, as the Toxic Avenger—grumpy and hungover on the flight back home. Or you can do what the locals do and use our 4-mile-long sin strip like your own destination spa. Pick a spa with couples in mind, like the Sahra Spa Penthouse Suites at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s your own suite with side-by-side whirlpool tubs, private treatment area, steam room, shower, and vanity. Aria also has a private spa suite, as well as some of the best-equipped co-ed areas in any spa in Las Vegas, such as its Japanese stone Ganbanyoku beds, salt room, and a co-ed pool that adjoins the men’s and women’s areas of the spa so you can meet in between and relax in the infinity-edge pool that looks over the resort’s three pools.

06 of 10 Fill Up on Krug and Caviar John Anthony Rizzo / Getty Images View Map Address 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd , Las Vegas , NV 89109 , USA Get directions Phone +1 702-731-7286 Web Visit website Restaurant Guy Savoy is one of the most celebrated restaurants globally; in fact, many gourmands plan their trips around a meal here. The beautifully austere and peaceful dining room serves both a traditional nine-course “Prestige” menu and a playful, 13-course “Innovation menu with fanciful creations like spot prawns in a “sweet and sour fishnet” of mesh-cut daikon radishes. (To us, nothing says romance like Guy Savoy’s artichoke and black truffle soup with toasted mushroom brioche and black truffle butter.) But one of the most intimate ways to experience Guy Savoy’s food is to book the Krug Chef’s Table, a six-seat table that you can book for two. You’ll sit in view of the kitchen and try 10 courses explicitly prepared to pair with Krug’s cuveé Champagnes.

07 of 10 Kayak to Emerald Cave Courtesy of Desert Adventures Only two or three kayaks can fit into the surreally green Emerald Cave at a time, making this section of the Black Canyon National Water Trail one of the most magical and intimate. When the sun hits the yellow-brown rock walls of the cavern, it lights up the waters to what appears to be bright green (best seen on a sunny day). The section of flat water in the Colorado River that lies below the Hoover Dam is easy to get to from the Strip—you can take a whole tour in an afternoon. One of the best ways to see it is to book a guided kayak tour with Desert Adventures, which starts at Willow Beach in Arizona (just across the Pat Tillman Bridge at Hoover Dam) and moves through sections of Black Canyon to see area wildlife like bighorn sheep and red-tail hawks, the ruins at a historic trailhead, and finally kayak into Emerald Cave and swim in the green waters of the Colorado. The best time to visit is between April and October.

08 of 10 Say "I Do" Again It is indeed super-easy to get married in Vegas (Nevada has no blood test or waiting period, and you can get a license from the single Marriage License Bureau in Clark County and get married on the same day). But you can renew your vows even faster. You don’t even need legal documents for a vow renewal since it’s only a symbolic ceremony. And the chapels in Las Vegas, as you might imagine, have this thing down. You can book Elvis himself as your officiant at the Little Vegas Chapel in the Downtown Arts District. At Graceland Wedding Chapel (about a mile away, also Downtown), a different Elvis will walk the bride down the aisle, give her away, and sing two songs.

09 of 10 Take in the City's Best Views Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas View Map Address 3752 Las Vegas Blvd S , Las Vegas , NV 89158 , USA Get directions Phone +1 702-590-8888 Web Visit website Half the romance of Las Vegas is in the spectacle, and you can take in the best views of it all from some of the Strip’s intimate lounges and dining rooms. At SkyBar, the bar and lounge on the 23rd floor of Waldorf Astoria (better known as the “corner bar” by locals), you can take in some of the best views of the Strip through floor-to-ceiling windows with a cocktail that draws from Vegas history. (Think the “Stardust,” with Japanese gin, Aperol, and pineapple, or the “Mojave,” with El Silencio Espadin, Aperol, and agave grapefruit juice.) Take in views of both the Strip and mountains from Rivea, on the 64th floor of Delano Las Vegas. The breezy Alain Ducasse restaurant is all French- and Italian Riviera influences with fabulous desert views. If you’re still looking for Bellagio Fountain views, Lago at Bellagio has some of the most romantic tables around. The contemporary Italian restaurant has a crisp white design that celebrates early 20th-century Italian Futurism, and its patio tables sit virtually right atop the fountains. Julian Serrano’s tapas-style Mediterranean-inflected dishes are perfect warm-weather bites in a romantic setting.