Live out Your European Fantasies at This New Lakeside Geneva Hotel

Want to live out your dreams of being a European princess? The newest addition to the hotel portfolio of the chic Oetker Collection will let you do just that. Opened Sept. 1, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland, The Woodward is a suite-only hotel located right on the lake with sweeping views of the water and the majestic Mont Blanc. It's the collection's first hotel in the country.

"We are delighted to open the doors of The Woodward in a city as vibrant and significant as Geneva," said Timo Gruenert, the Oetker Collection's CEO. "This new jewel in the collection—our first hotel in Switzerland—strikes the perfect balance between delivering the warm, authentic hospitality for which our Masterpiece Hotels are loved while hailing a new era for this class of intimate city hotels: the 'grand boutique hotel.'"

The post-Haussmann-style building designed by French architect François Durel underwent a meticulous renovation by world-renowned architect and interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon and BEA SA architects. Each of the 26 contemporary-meets-classic suites has a unique design and layout, although all share the same neutral color palette with blue accents that recall the lake outside. Luxurious touches include marble fireplaces and bookcases, and chinoiserie embellished lacquered wood bars.

Most of the 26 residential-style suites offer a full lake view, and many have balconies. The standouts include the luxe Presidential Suite, designed in elegant ivory tones with a private dining room and loggia. The Royal Suite is reached by a private elevator and designed to resemble a chic Parisian apartment.

The hotel’s culinary outlets include L’Atelier Robuchon and Le Jardinier. Chef Olivier Jean is at the helm of the kitchens at The Woodward, following seven years as executive chef of L’Atelier Robuchon in Taipei. L’Atelier Robuchon features an open kitchen concept, creating a theatrical dining experience for just 36 guests seated around a counter, as well as two semi-private dining rooms.

Le Jardinier is the restaurant’s first foray into Europe. Here, Chef Olivier Jean offers refined culinary creations that demonstrate the mastery of French cooking techniques, focusing on local suppliers and produce sourced no further than 90 miles away from the hotel. Ingredients include cardoons and leeks from within Geneva, fish from the lake, vegetables from Gaia in Hermance and the Cortois family, and Pata Negra ham from the Alcala brothers. The concept of embracing nature is reflected in the décor, which features many hues of green and is housed within two glass-walled verandas overlooking the lake and surrounding Alps. Breakfast each morning at Le Jardinier (or in-room) is included for all guests.

Aside from indulging in the hotel's culinary delights, guests can also be pampered at the Guerlain Spa at the Woodward. The Guerlain Spa, the vaunted brand’s first location in Switzerland, has an extensive wellness menu with various treatments specially created for the hotel. The spa is inside the 13,000-square-foot Club Woodward, which also had a fitness center, the longest indoor swimming pool in Geneva, a Jacuzzi, two steam rooms, two saunas, a snow shower, an ice bucket shower, and two Swedish baths.

From now through Dec. 31, 2021, for $3,827, guests can book the "Welcome to the Woodward" package, which includes a three-night stay, breakfast for two at Le Jardinier, a 1-hour customized body treatment at the spa, afternoon tea for two at Le Jardinier, a personalized gift upon arrival, complimentary minibar access, and airport transfers. To make a reservation, visit The Woodward's website.