This Stunning Luxury Hotel Is Set to Be Featured on HBO's 'White Lotus'

View Map San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel Address Piazza S. Domenico de Guzman, 5 , 98039 Taormina ME , Italy Get directions Phone +39 0942 613111 Web Visit website

"The White Lotus," HBO's dark comedy whose first season followed the exploits of a group of vacationers spending a week at an exclusive luxury resort, has selected its second season destination: the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily. It will mark the second time a Four Seasons hotel will stand-in for the show's fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels, with its first season being filmed at the Four Seasons Maui.

The San Domenico Palace, which opened its doors as a Four Seasons property in July 2021, is sure to add a dash of European luxury to the drama that will undoubtedly transpire. Dating back to the 14th century, when it served as a convent, the property was turned into one of Europe's grandest hotels in 1896 and has attracted royalty and Hollywood A-listers as guests ever since.



Courtesy of Four Seasons

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Courtesy of Four Seasons

With sweeping views of mountains and cerulean beaches, a 69-foot infinity pool, a museum-worthy collection of contemporary art, and lavish gardens sprinkled with lemon trees, jasmine, and hibiscus, the property is nothing short of breathtaking. The 111 guest rooms are decorated with a blend of plush modern décor and antiques, with its seaside suites featuring plunging private pools and magnificent views of Sicily's Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes.

As if the views overlooking the Ionian Sea weren't enough, the hotel also boasts garden suites featuring outdoor hot tubs overlooking the cliffside, and for the ultra-lavish, a top floor Royal Suite with marble bathrooms and views of Taormina's ancient Greek theater below. If all that beauty works up an appetite, the hotel has three restaurants, including the celebrated Principe Cerami, a recipient of two Michelin stars.

Thinking of booking? You can live your "White Lotus" fantasy before the second season drops for around $800 a night.