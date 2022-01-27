Travel News Hotels This Stunning Luxury Hotel Is Set to Be Featured on HBO's 'White Lotus' Jaw-dropping views of a volcano are just one of its perks By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/27/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Four Seasons View Map San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel Address Piazza S. Domenico de Guzman, 5, 98039 Taormina ME, Italy Get directions Phone +39 0942 613111 Web Visit website "The White Lotus," HBO's dark comedy whose first season followed the exploits of a group of vacationers spending a week at an exclusive luxury resort, has selected its second season destination: the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily. It will mark the second time a Four Seasons hotel will stand-in for the show's fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels, with its first season being filmed at the Four Seasons Maui. The San Domenico Palace, which opened its doors as a Four Seasons property in July 2021, is sure to add a dash of European luxury to the drama that will undoubtedly transpire. Dating back to the 14th century, when it served as a convent, the property was turned into one of Europe's grandest hotels in 1896 and has attracted royalty and Hollywood A-listers as guests ever since. Courtesy of Four Seasons Courtesy of Four Seasons Courtesy of Four Seasons With sweeping views of mountains and cerulean beaches, a 69-foot infinity pool, a museum-worthy collection of contemporary art, and lavish gardens sprinkled with lemon trees, jasmine, and hibiscus, the property is nothing short of breathtaking. The 111 guest rooms are decorated with a blend of plush modern décor and antiques, with its seaside suites featuring plunging private pools and magnificent views of Sicily's Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes. As if the views overlooking the Ionian Sea weren't enough, the hotel also boasts garden suites featuring outdoor hot tubs overlooking the cliffside, and for the ultra-lavish, a top floor Royal Suite with marble bathrooms and views of Taormina's ancient Greek theater below. If all that beauty works up an appetite, the hotel has three restaurants, including the celebrated Principe Cerami, a recipient of two Michelin stars. Thinking of booking? You can live your "White Lotus" fantasy before the second season drops for around $800 a night. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Four Seasons. "Explore The History of San Domenico Palace." Retrieved January 26, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 9 Best New Hotels in Italy of 2022 The 9 Best Maui Hotels of 2021 9 Best Northern Arizona Hotels in 2022 The 8 Best Hotels on the Amalfi Coast of 2022 The 9 Best Sicily Hotels of 2022 How to Plan a Trip to Sicily Richard Branson Has a New Private Island and You're Invited The Amalfi Coast Just Got Its First New Hotel in 20 Years—and It's Stunning Mandarin Oriental's Newest Hotel Is a Waterfront Paradise The 10 Best Things to Do Along California’s Highway 1 Discovery Route Riviera Maya's New All-Inclusive Resort Is Perfect for All-Inclusive Haters Stay in a Masseria or Country House in Puglia The Best New Hotel Openings of 2022 The 7 Best California Beachfront Hotels of 2022 Your Complete Hawaiian Honeymoon Planning Guide The 7 Best Monterey, California, Hotels of 2022