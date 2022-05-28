Live out Your Coastal Grandma Dreams at This Maine Resort

The hottest trend this summer? Coastal grandma. You may already have the outfits figured out—a breezy-yet-put-together arrangement of pastel colors and loose-fitting clothes—but what is a coastal grandmother without a coast? A brand new Maine resort will make your coastal grandma dreams a reality.

Opening June 17, the Wanderer is a collection of 17 cottages right on the beaches of Kennebunk, Maine. You'll have access to some of the best beaches in the state—Parsons Beach, Kennebunk Beach, and Gooch's Beach—where you can stroll the shores in linen pants (or do typical beach activities like swimming, sunbathing, and surfing).

"We created The Wanderer for people who want it all—a luxurious retreat with the amenities of a resort that's close to everything," said Tim Harrington, co-owner of The Wanderer and Batson River Brewing & Distilling. "We want our guests to get out and explore all the amazing things to do that are either a short drive or bike ride away." With a collection of cruiser bikes available to use, and access to several trails, getting out and exploring is made effortless. Other property amenities include breakfast treat bags and a lounge pool.

Courtesy of The Wanderer

The look of the Wanderer, designed by Mark Cotto of Atlantic Hospitality, is a carefully crafted blend of traditional New England style and laid-back surf vibes. The prim cottages have white-washed shiplap walls, brass light fixtures, blue and white custom bed linens, custom surfboards made by Gold Standard Woodworking in Kennebunkport, and vintage bamboo nightstands.

Many of the decorative touches are sourced from Hurlbutt Designs in Kennebunkport. Vaulted ceilings make the studio or one-bedroom cottages feel airy. Each has a queen bed, spacious bathroom, a wet bar, and dedicated outdoor space. Dogs under 60 pounds are welcome in select cottages for an additional $40 fee.

Nightly rates start at $239 and can be booked now at the Wanderer’s website.