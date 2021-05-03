The Top 11 Things to Do in Sapa, Vietnam

Read on to find out what to expect if you take the time to visit Sapa. Set aside several days for your trip because there’s a lot to see and do!

Sapa, Vietnam sits at the heights of the Hoang Lien Son mountain range, a six-hour drive northwest of Hanoi. That distance is emblematic of the vast gulf between the Vietnamese capital and Sapa: the built-upness of the city versus Sapa’s wide open spaces, city brusqueness versus the warmth of Sapa’s tribes. Expect to get a workout if you’re planning a visit—Sapa is well-known for its long hiking trails to scenic villages, rice terraces, and mountain viewpoints. With eight ethnic minority groups residing here—including the Hmong, Dao (Yao), Giáy, Pho Lu, and Tày—you'll get to experience a variety of cultures as well.

01 of 11 Trek to Fansipan Peak Huynh Thanh Huy / Getty Images View Map Address Fansipan, Tam Đường District , Lai Chau , Vietnam Get directions The highest mountain in Indochina rises about 10,300 feet above sea level. Despite its soaring height, Fansipan can easily be summited by any reasonably-fit trekker, even novices. Depending on the route taken, a direct hike to the top can be done within 10 to 18 hours minimum. Experienced guides will stretch out the climb to two or three days, especially for novice trekkers. The route will take you past a variety of landscapes, evolving from rice fields to bamboo forests to the cloud-carpeted panorama visible from the summit. The best time to hike up Fansipan takes place between September and April, when the weather in Sapa is at its most predictable. Do not attempt to climb Fansipan without a guide.

02 of 11 People-Watch at Quang Truong Square Emad Aljumah/Getty Images View Map Address 38 Ngõ Cầu Mây , TT. Sa Pa , Sa Pa , Lào Cai , Vietnam Get directions Life in Sapa revolves around Quang Trong Square. The neighboring tribes are accustomed to meeting in the square for both trade and social affairs. On Saturday evenings, a Love Market takes place, when the Hmong and Dao hold weekly gatherings to play games and to pair off singles of either tribe. Enjoy cheap street food at the foot of the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary—a Gothic-looking cathedral built in the 20th century. The taste of the delicious local barbecue is improved by the chilly weather!

03 of 11 Visit a Local Village Peerapas Mahamongkolsawas/Getty Images The Hmong, Tay, and Dao communities of Sapa are culturally distinct from Vietnamese lowlanders. While you’ll certainly meet them in Sapa, it’s worth walking hours into the local countryside to meet them where they live—and enjoy the gorgeous scenery along the way. Some villages are pretty close to Sapa town; the home of the Black Hmong, Cat Cat Village, is only 2 miles away. Deeper in the Muong Hoa Valley, past farms and bamboo forests, you’ll encounter the Tay community in Ta Van Village. Muong Hoa Valley is also famous for its gorgeous rice terraces, a scenic planting technique used all around Southeast Asia. You can choose to reach these sights by rented car or minibus if you don't want to walk. Once you get there, explore the local sights, or check into a homestay to truly immerse yourself in village life.

04 of 11 Watch a Sunset at O Quy Ho Pass Tran Tuan Viet/Getty Images View Map Address Ô Quy Hồ pass, Sơn Bình , Tam Đường District , Lai Chau , Vietnam Get directions At an elevation of 7,300 feet above sea level, O Quy Ho Pass is one of the most important mountain passes in Vietnam’s northwest, bridging the provinces of Lao Cai and Lai Chau. If the weather cooperates, Sapa visitors should head up to the pass, also called "Heaven's Gate," to watch the sun set behind the mountains. The sun will be framed by the Hoang Lien Son mountain range and the verdant valley below. A stop here is often done in tandem with a visit to Silver Waterfalls or Rong May (see below). To get to Heaven's Gate, you can hire a car or a motorcycle from Sapa town.

05 of 11 Take a Red Dao Herbal Bath at Ta Phin Image courtesy of Sapanapro Ta Phin Village is home to the Red Dao people, who have an intimate knowledge of the medicinal herbs growing around Sapa. Using a secret blend of leaves and bark collected in the wild, the Red Dao people have created a formula for a soothing hot bath in a wooden barrel that they claim wards off sickness and helps women recover immediately after birth. Numerous spas around Ta Phin Village rely on this local knowledge to provide hot baths, and the best ones pair theirs with views of the valley. Sapa-Napro, the pioneer of Red Dao baths for tourists, created the herbal therapy products used in most Ta Phin locations; plan a visit to try their products for yourself.

06 of 11 Take Selfies at Sapa’s Waterfalls User3a14f790_939/Getty Images The road to “Heaven’s Gate” passes by two of the area’s gorgeous waterfalls, one of which comes with a bonus story attached. Located in San Sa Ho Commune (9 miles northwest of Sapa town), the Love Waterfall takes its name from a local legend, where a fairy fell in love with a boy who often played his flute by the waterfall. Forbidden to meet her lover, the fairy instead turned into a bird so she could keep seeing him by the falls. The other notable waterfall on the route—Thac Bac, or “Silver Falls”—is highly recommended for that picture-perfect selfie.

07 of 11 Enjoy Nature at Ham Rong Mountain PurpleImages/Getty Images View Map Address Đường Lên Núi Hàm Rồng , TT. Sa Pa , Sa Pa , Lào Cai , Vietnam Get directions The Ham Rong Mountain trail is the most easily-accessible trek from Sapa town. The name comes from the shape of some of its cliffs, which reminded locals of a dragon’s head (“ham rong” in the local language). Set aside five to six hours to climb to the top. As you ascend the stone steps, you’ll encounter the mountain’s Flower Garden, which has 190 species of orchid, and the Thach Lam stone formation. The last stop, at almost 6,000 feet above sea level, is the Cloudy Yard (San May), an observation level where you can look over Sapa town as clouds drift past.

08 of 11 Shop Around Sapa’s Markets Nikada/Getty Images Sapa town and the other smaller tribal neighborhoods offer opportunities to meet the local cultures and, perhaps, take a piece of their culture home with you. Just arrange a visit to one of the markets that take place once a week around Sapa. Sunday mornings are for visits to Muong Hum or Bac Ha markets, both of which attract sellers and buyers from Hmong, Dao, Tay, Nung, and Phu La. Tuesdays are for Coc Ly Market, run by the Flower Hmong from their village on the Chay River. The market experience feels like a trip back in time, where you’ll find Vietnam’s tribes dressed in their traditional best, hawking native products and offering samples of their local cuisine.

09 of 11 Ride a Cable Car Up Fansipan Diy13/Getty Images View Map Address TT. Sa Pa , Sa Pa , Lao Cai 333100 , Vietnam Get directions Phone +84 214 3818 888 Web Visit website You can reach Fansipan’s summit without breaking a sweat, as a funicular railway and cable car service take visitors from Sapa town to the peak of Indochina’s roof in less than an hour. Both provide magnificent views of the Muong Hoa Valley and the Hoang Lien Son Mountain range along the ride. The cable car only goes three-fourths of the way up Fansipan—determined visitors should expect to hike another 30 minutes to reach the mountain’s peak. The two transport services are connected to Sun World Fansipan Legend, a tourist complex that mines Vietnam’s religious and cultural roots for its attractions: restaurants, retail areas, shopping gardens, a golf course, and the highest seated Buddha in Vietnam.

10 of 11 Test your Mettle at Rong May Glass Bridge Courtesy of Tam Duong District Information Portal, Government of Vietnam View Map Address Sơn Bình , Tam Đường District , Lai Chau 370107 , Vietnam Get directions Phone +84 336 223 455 Web Visit website Try standing on a glass viewing platform hanging high over the Hoang Lien Son mountain range, and see how long you can last before vertigo takes hold. The Rong May glass skywalk extends about 200 feet from the cliff’s edge, its transparent floors exposing the long, 1,000-foot-drop to the valley floor below. For an even greater thrill, try walking on the Doc Moc Suspension Bridge—a walkway made of 171 widely-spaced wooden planks and three cables (you’ll be secured to one as a safety precaution). Both bridges of terror are part of the Rong May Tourist Complex, a facility located close to O Quy Ho Pass 10 miles from Sapa town; “Heaven’s Gate” (see above) is often visited in conjunction with Rong May.