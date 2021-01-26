Switzerland to Debut the First Ritz-Carlton Ski Resort in Europe

Europe's very first Ritz-Carlton ski resort is coming to the Swiss town of Zermatt, nestled at the foot of the Matterhorn mountain in the Alps.

But don’t don your designer dickies just yet. According to a statement, The Ritz-Carlton, Zermatt won’t open its doors for another five years, in 2026. Considering how things have been going over the last year, that seems as reasonable a timeline as any—and one we know we can start daydreaming about without the stress of wondering if we’ll have to cancel travel plans because of you-know-what.

“We are thrilled to announce this milestone signing with Mario Julen who has a fantastic vision for the project,” said Satya Anand, President of Marriott International Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Zermatt is synonymous with outstanding skiing, mountaineering, and jaw-dropping scenery. As the epitome of modern luxury, this landmark development and stunning destination will enhance our portfolio of iconic Ritz-Carlton properties across the globe, offering guests an exciting opportunity to experience Zermatt’s year-round snowy peaks, world-class ski slopes, and the iconic Matterhorn mountain.”

This new resort will be only the second Ritz-Carlton property to open in Switzerland, the first being The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva. The opening will also introduce a large international brand to Zermatt, giving well-heeled snow bunnies a familiar place to warm up, rest their heads, and embark on the slopes—in style and luxury.

Designed by the award-winning, Paris-based firm AW², the aesthetics of the new 69-room luxury ski lodge is expected to be an elevated version of a classic mountain ski chalet. This cozy property will feature dual restaurants and bars, with options for alfresco or private room dining; unobstructed Matterhorn views from the restaurants and guest rooms; and a spa area complete with a gym and two pools—one indoors, one outdoors. The resort also hopes to appeal to business travelers with the addition of onsite meeting and event spaces. As Zermatt is a premier all-level ski destination, Marriott plans to make access to the slopes as painless as possible by creating easy ski-in, ski-out access to the mountain for The Ritz-Carlton, Zermatt guests.

The area is as popular for its mountainside activities as it is for its top-notch après-ski options, which range from excellent dining to luxury brand shopping. Zermatt is easily accessible from airports in both Geneva and Zurich by way of a gorgeous four-hour scenic train ride that travels through the Alpine landscape—or by private helicopter, if that’s more your style and budget.