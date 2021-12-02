8 Must-Haves from The North Face's Winter Sale

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The North Face is known for its winter-proof gear that can withstand arctic temps, and still look good. Since winter flurries are here to stay, there's no time like the present to stock up on some extra gear to help you brace the cold. Fortunately, The North Face's Winter Sale is finally here, to help you stay warm without breaking the bank.

Now through February 21, you can snag cold-weather essentials for up to 30 percent off. From men's ski jackets to women's puffer coats and parkas, there's lots of winter gear for everyone. Whether you're planning your next ski trip or a walk around the block, The North Face has you covered.

Here are a few of our favorite products you can shop right now from The North Face's Winter sale.