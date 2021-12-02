8 Must-Haves from The North Face's Winter Sale

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
The North Face is known for its winter-proof gear that can withstand arctic temps, and still look good. Since winter flurries are here to stay, there's no time like the present to stock up on some extra gear to help you brace the cold. Fortunately, The North Face's Winter Sale is finally here, to help you stay warm without breaking the bank.
Now through February 21, you can snag cold-weather essentials for up to 30 percent off. From men's ski jackets to women's puffer coats and parkas, there's lots of winter gear for everyone. Whether you're planning your next ski trip or a walk around the block, The North Face has you covered.
Here are a few of our favorite products you can shop right now from The North Face's Winter sale.
Our Top Picks
Women’s AT Arque Futurelight Ventrix Jacket
Normally $299, Now $209
Perfect for outdoor runs, hikes, and everything in between, this jacket is a comfy, yet chic weatherproof addition to your daily activities. Featuring an adjustable hood, wind- and waterproof material, and an insulated interior, you'll be able to wear this jacket year-round. The relaxed fit and four color options make it easy to incorporate with any outfit.
Men's Long Sleeve Lightweight Arroyo Flannel
Normally $65, Now $46
The ultimate transitional piece, this flannel takes you from the great outdoors to a night out seamlessly. A dress-shirt like silhouette, discreet side logo, and two slim chest pockets make this shirt work for weekend projects, Zoom calls, and everything in between.
City Voyager Daypack
Normally $99, Now $69
This modern take on a classic daypack works great for urban dwellers and mountain lovers. It's roomy and waterproof, plus will easily store all of your everyday essentials— laptop, wallet, and notebooks—without any spillage. Featuring two zippered compartments and hidden pockets, there's room for everything.
Women's Eco Nuptse Jacket
Normally $279, Now $195
You've probably noticed this trendy jacket taking over your social media feeds and now's your chance to score it for less. An eco-conscious take on The North Face's classic silhouette, we love that this jacket uses recycled materials for both the exterior and fill fabric. A relaxed fit, zippered pocket, and puffy vibe means you'll stay cozy while being a trendsetter. You can opt to wear the hood or stash it away—whatever you feel.
Men's McMurdo Parka
Normally $349, Now $244
If you're looking for a super warm winter jacket that won't skimp on style, then the McMurdo Parka is made for you. It checks all the boxes on the perpetually cold checklist—it's waterproof, windproof, breathable, and insulted with goose down. It also features a removable faux fur hood, chest warmer pockets, a subtle logo, and an emergency gaiter in case temps drop extra-low while you're eating outdoors.
Women's Cuchillo Jacket
Normally $159, Now $111
A quilt-like exterior, relaxed fit, and no-frills silhouette make this jacket a great staple cold-weather pick. The sherpa interior paired with recycled insulation means you'll stay toasty even if it's snowing and temperatures keep dropping. We're partial to the olive green, but you can't go wrong with any of the four other colors.
Women’s Metropolis Parka III
Normally $299, Now $209
Despite being a style from last-season, this cocoon-like jacket is one of our top picks. The 550-fill goose down ensures you stay insulated through snowstorms and frigid temps for years to come. The puffer is on the longer side, but thanks to a two-way zipper, you won't get tripped up while hiking or snowshoeing. It also comes in 12 beautiful colors, making it easy to match with your winter wardrobe.
Men’s HMLYN Down Parka
Normally $330, Now $231
Whether you're shoveling out your car in frigid temperatures or hitting the slopes, the HMLYN Down Parka is the jacket that keeps you warm without weighing you down. The 550-fill goose down filling, adjustable hood, and zippered pockets insulate while you're carving out snowbanks. Did we mention 90 percent of customers approve of this jacket?