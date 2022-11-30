DC's NoMa Neighborhood Gets a New Boutique Hotel

Fresh off another buzzy hotel opening in Washington, D.C., comes the opening of The Morrow Hotel, part of Hilton's Curio Collection. Located in the city's vibrant NoMa neighborhood on the site of the city's former Central Armature Works, this brand-new boutique hotel offers travelers elegant and modern comfort in a stylish atmosphere—among the first high-end hospitality options in what is one of D.C.'s most walkable neighborhoods.

The Morrow offers 203 rooms and suites, offering a unique design aesthetic that celebrates the creative spirit of NoMa, an area of the city known for its colorful murals, street artists, and graffiti. Rooms have calming color palettes, with Italian linens and Le Labo bath and body products. The hotel also offers nearly 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including the rooftop terrace, a perfect spot for evening cocktails and entertaining.

The Morrow Hotel will also bring unmatched culinary delights to the neighborhood with a signature dining concept by renowned chef Nicholas Stefanelli, who leads the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Masseria. The restaurant, Le Clou, will offer elevated French fare highlighting seasonal ingredients for breakfast and dinner, with brunch service coming soon. Early next year, the hotel will introduce a rooftop bar, Upstairs at The Morrow, and an intimate cocktail bar, Vesper.

"As both a chef and a lover of travel, I'm truly inspired to embark on a new professional journey into the world of hotels with a fantastic group of partners," said Stefanelli in a statement. "I wanted to do a hotel project for quite some time, and after my initial meetings with The Morrow team, it became clear that our approach towards hospitality and creativity was aligned—and that we could have a really fun time creating something for both locals and visitors."

The Morrow is part of the recent 3rd Street District development and is located between NoMa, Union Market, and H Street, with easy access to public transportation. The hotel hopes this location will serve as a central meeting spot that brings together community members with a mix of hotel, residential, food, and retail destinations along the pedestrian-friendly streets.

Courtesy of The Morrow Hotel

Courtesy of The Morrow Hotel

Courtesy of The Morrow Hotel

"We are delighted to welcome The Morrow to Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their distinct character," said Jenna Hackett, global brand head of the Curio Collection in a statement. "The Morrow, with its multiple food and beverage outlets and high-end design, is a perfect addition to Curio Collection in one of Washington, D.C.'s fastest-growing creative districts, and truly reflects the brand's commitment to delivering authentic, curated experiences through local offerings and elevated amenities."

The hotel's exterior was designed by Shalom Baranes Associates, with the lobby and multiple restaurant spaces designed by INC Architecture & Design. Rottet Studio designed the guest rooms, spaces, and a fitness center. The design was inspired by the vibrant heritage of the NoMa neighborhood and infused the artistic history of the neighborhood throughout the property.

"The Morrow brings a new chapter in hospitality to an audience that values the grandeur of history and the casual comforts of home," said Adam Rolston, creative and managing director of INC Architecture & Design. "Additionally, the pleasures and well-being derived from strong social connections all manifest in a magical alchemy of modern and neoclassical design idioms that connect the hotel to its city and neighborhood."

Bookings are available beginning today at The Morrow Hotel's website.