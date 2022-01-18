Downtown Houston's Newest Hotel Is an Art Deco Lover's Dream

Downtown Houston just got a brand new hotel, and if you like Art Deco design and Southern fare, you're going to want to book ASAP.

Opened on Jan. 11, The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection—named after the first commercial steamship to travel to Houston—features 223 guest rooms, including five suites, and a stately marble staircase that greets guests upon entry. In modern-meets-Art Deco fashion, gold accents and additional white marble design features add a touch of early-20th-century elegance to the space, from the second-floor lobby to the guest bathrooms (each of which comes with a deep soaking tub).



Courtesy of The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection

Courtesy of The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection

Courtesy of The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection

Courtesy of The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection

Courtesy of The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection

At Hull & Oak Southern Kitchen, the on-site restaurant, you can indulge in creative versions of traditional Southern fare, such as smoked short rib flatbread and cast iron meatballs served with creamy polenta, charred broccolini, burrata, and chile flakes. Starting in March, the restaurant will team up with local and global wine and spirit brands to host a monthly dinner series, with the executive chef curating a special food and drink tasting menu.

The Bar, too, puts a Southern spin on its signature cocktails—the Trail to Jalisco, for one, is made with Casamigos tequila, Aperol, yellow chartreuse, peach, hot honey, and lemon. Craft beer lovers can sample local brews here and at the restaurant, with many ales and lagers available only at The Laura.

Guests looking to unwind can get pampered at the full-service spa salon, set to debut this spring, or lounge next to the rooftop pool, which hosts "Pool & Patio" parties on select afternoons and evenings. The Laura offers immersive programming, including monthly wine tastings, cigar events featuring a premium selection from the hotel's humidor, and a weekend listening series that highlights local artists.

"The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection, will become an instant favorite in downtown Houston, and we are delighted to welcome guests to experience what's new," said Charley Morales, the hotel's general manager, in a statement. "Much like when the steamship Laura made its way through Buffalo Bayou to open up a world of possibilities at the founding of modern-day Houston, today's The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection is the backdrop for business and personal adventures. We look forward to visitors and locals embracing our warm hospitality and upscale service and using that hotel as the launch point for exploring the great city of Houston."



Rooms start from $174 a night and can be booked at The Laura's website.

