Oregon's Latest Hip Hotel Is a Boutique Property Devoted to Art

View Map The Gordon Hotel Address 555 Oak St , Eugene , OR 97401 , USA Get directions Phone +1 541-762-0555 Web Visit website

If Eugene, Oregon, a West Coast gem best known for a buzzing art scene and plenty of outdoor fun, wasn't on your "to-go" list, here's one more reason to add it. Oregon's third-largest city now has a new art-centric hotel called The Gordon. The 82-room hotel is located inside the expanded 5th Street Public Market, just west of the original market, a Eugene fixture for more than three decades.

Art is the hotel's focus, and it's home to more than 160 pieces from 84 different artists, along with 75 pieces painted by the staff. The lobby hosts the Art Bar, allowing guests to create their own masterpiece, and is stocked with supplies like pencils and watercolors. In partnership with Eugene-based art collective Harmonic Laboratory, the lobby also features a large-format digital art installation called the Great Wall. The changing content spans two floors and 21 television screens and will frequently serve as a showcase for art students from the nearby University of Oregon. Live music, artists-in-residence, and other artistic pop-up events are part of the hotel’s ongoing programming.

Guests can expect perks like local beer, wine, or ice cream at check-in. Eating and drinking can continue at the property’s two restaurants, both by Portland restaurateur Mark Byrum—his first outside the city. Opening later in the spring, The Gordon Tavern will serve classic American comfort food with a Pacific Northwest flair, while Carlita’s Rooftop will offer Mexican small plates. A speakeasy-style cocktail den is planned for later in the year. The 5th Street Public Market, which has shops, food, and a “Maker’s Row,” also is home to popular Willamette Valley winery tasting rooms and the Alesong Brewing taproom.

Andrew Nelson

Andrew Nelson

Andrew Nelson

Hotel guests can borrow complimentary cruiser bikes for exploring the surrounding area. Rooms feature modern furnishings, original artwork, comfy sweatshirt robes, local Oregon tea and coffee, and Fili d'Oro Italian linens. Suites have separate living areas with a gas fireplace and spacious bathrooms featuring a standalone soaking tub and walk-in shower. The Gordon is also pet-friendly.

The hotel, which Obie Hospitality owns, is inspired by Gordon Obie, a Eugene artist and businessman and the father of Brian Obie, the president and owner of Obie Hospitality. The Gordon is the third hotel in Obie Hospitality’s portfolio, joining Inn at the 5th in Eugene and Inn at 500 Capitol in Boise, Idaho.



Rates start at $155 per night, and you can book a room at The Gordon's website.