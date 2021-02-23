This North Carolina Hotel Will Help You Get Married in a Hot Air Balloon

It’s been said that a good love lifts you up—and one hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, is taking it literally with a new wedding package that says the sky’s the limit when it comes to unique wedding venues.

The Foundry Hotel has launched a new partnership with Asheville Hot Air Balloons allowing couples to take their love to new heights and swap “I dos'' thousands of feet up in the air in a hot air balloon. While the pandemic caused many people to rethink a destination wedding and get creative with social distancing, The Foundry’s “Get Married in A Hot Air Balloon Package” is on a whole other level.

Courtesy of The Foundry

For $6,000, couples and up to 14 wedding attendees can be whisked up to 6,000 feet for an intimate ceremony just below the cloudline. The package also includes a guest room block at The Foundry Hotel (including a suite upgrade for the newlyweds), bubbly on arrival, a chocolate welcome gift for up to 20 of your favorite wedding guests, and a post-panoramic ceremony celebration at The Foundry Hotel. Optional add-ons include transportation, a virtual ceremony complete with a champagne toast, and wedding services and planning.

As if tying the knot while swinging in a basket above the trees isn’t unique enough, couples can make it a truly one-of-a-kind ceremony by letting their creativity flow when it comes to choosing how to fill the 16 spots on the hot air balloon. "There are four compartments that can hold around four people each, so nearly anything is possible—a violin soloist, an officiant and witness, a photographer or videographer, and, of course, friends and family," said Nicole Stewart, director of sales and events at the hotel.

For those who’ve got the guts, this package truly gives a whole new perspective on the destination wedding and begs the question: why get married in a city when you can get married over a city?