There's something totally romantic about dropping everything to become an innkeeper in the countryside, and if that's been your lifelong dream, we have some good and bad news for you. The good: The Ferg, a picture-perfect inn in Picton, Ontario, has just hit the market. The bad: it's already received offers, so you're probably too late to make your own.

Originally a farmhouse built in the 1840s, the Ferg has been tastefully restored and converted into a quaint three-suite guesthouse by its current owner, photographer Jaime Kowal. Using her sharp artistic eye, she developed gorgeous interiors across the accommodations that combine the rustic farmhouse aesthetic with Scandinavian design's cool minimalism. While all three suites can be rented separately (each has its own kitchen, by the way), they can also be combined for a COVID-safe getaway for an entire family, which has been a popular choice for visitors throughout the pandemic.

Courtesy of The Ferg

Courtesy of The Ferg

Courtesy of The Ferg

Courtesy of The Ferg

The Ferg also has the perfect location in the heart of Ontario's Prince Edward County, a bourgeoning vacation destination just 2.5 hours from Toronto that's become quite popular with creative types and wine lovers. More specifically, the property is in the charming town of Picton, set just a block from the main street's restaurants and boutiques. In short, the location sells itself to prospective visitors.

As The Ferg is already licensed as a short-term rental, it's the ideal property for a first-time innkeeper—with its intimate size, fresh renovation, and stellar location, there couldn't be an easier guesthouse to run. All you have to do is spend a cool $1.5 million, the current listing price. While that might seem like a pretty large sum, it's clearly a reasonable price for a new business venture, given that several interested parties have made offers. The bottom line: you just can't put a price tag on making your dreams of becoming an innkeeper come true.