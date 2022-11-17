Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter

View Map The Boca Raton Address 501 E Camino Real , Boca Raton , FL 33432 , USA Get directions Phone +1 561-288-9933 Web Visit website

When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton."

While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.

The Boca Raton, the 200-acre waterfront luxury resort and private club initially opened in 1926 as the Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn, has just opened Tower, its fully-reimagined fifth hotel, set within the city's tallest building. While guests at the iconic Boca Raton have had four distinct hotels to choose from since the resort reopened last year following $175 million in upgrades, the addition of Tower ushers in a new era of modern luxury, offering unrivaled levels of style, sophistication, and service.

"The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world's most distinguished resorts and private clubs, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality," said Daniel A. Hostettler, president and CEO of The Boca Raton. "It was integral to our long-term strategy to create five distinct hotels, each offering a unique experience."

Courtesy of the Boca Raton

Every detail in the $65-million Rockwell Group-led redesign has been accounted for, with Tower's 244 guestrooms and suites offering a stylish, contemporary take on a waterfront stay. Most of the pink-hued tower's spacious rooms have stunning ocean-to-Intracoastal views, and inside, a soothing palette of sandy neutrals combines with warm wood accents to create an atmosphere that's at once modern and serene. Plush beds are outfitted with custom Sferra linens, and bathrooms, some with deep soaking tubs, offer luxe toiletries from London-based Molton Brown.

"We redesigned the rooms with a contemporary coastal feel imbued with a sense of casual luxury to flaunt the spectacular 360-degree views," explained Shawn Sullivan, partner at Rockwell Group. "This meant adding built-in window seating, bleached wood furniture, neutral linen fabrics, fluted feature walls, and classic molding." As an added perk for families and groups, Tower also offers flexible room configurations, including connecting suites and full-floor takeovers.

Service and amenities at the Tower include dedicated butlers, either human or robot (Johnnie and Ethel, named after the monkey pets of the Boca Raton's original owner and famed architect Addison Mizner, will soon be available to deliver snacks and other necessities to guests' rooms), a comfortable lounge with complimentary pastries, coffee and afternoon snacks, and unique offerings for bookworms and audiophiles—a listening salon offers headphones by top audio brand Master & Dynamic, while a book lending library was created in conjunction with luxury publisher Assouline.

Tower joins The Boca Raton's four other hotels—Beach Club, Bungalows, Yacht Club, and Cloister—which combine to offer more than 1,000 rooms and suites. Guests have access to experiences across the property, including an 18-hole golf course, a racquet club with 16 tennis courts and six pickleball courts, the award-winning Spa Palmera, seven swimming pools, and a half-mile of private beach.

Courtesy of the Boca Raton

The Boca Raton is also home to some of South Florida's top culinary experiences, thanks to a partnership with New York's culinary juggernaut Major Food Group. The esteemed group is behind four unique concepts within the Boca Raton: Principessa Ristorante, serving Italian classics in a space reminiscent of a Lake Como villa; The Flamingo Grill, a classic chophouse; beloved bagel-and-brunch spot Sadelle's; and the newest addition, Japanese Bocce Club, another Rockwell-designed space, led by chef de cuisine Takao Soejima, formerly a head sushi chef at Morimoto.

Rooms at Tower start at $699 per night and can be booked through The Boca Raton's website.