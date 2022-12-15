The Best From Our Tests: A Review of the Altra Lone Peak 7 Running Shoes

We'll hit upon some of the updates and how they perform, but broadly speaking, Altra updated its MaxTrac outsole with a new compound and lug pattern. It also added an external TPU heel clip for boosted heel support and updated its Altra EGO midsole. The result is an overall more streamlined construction.

I've got good news, friends. Altra is set to release its latest version of these best-selling shoes, the Lone Peak 7s. At the time of publication, I've logged more than 100 miles on the newest version, all on my local trails in Ventura County, California, during November and December.

As I noted in my review of Altra's Lone Peak 6 trail running shoes , these kicks are more than an excellent pair of trail running shoes. They solve a packing conundrum for me. That is, instead of packing a pair of running shoes, hiking shoes, and comfy shoes to wear around, the Lone Peaks serve as a do-it-all pair of kicks, performing equally well walking through airports, running up and down technical singletrack, and urban sightseeing.

Some slight modifications provide a more secure and stable fit and feel

Altra has carved itself a comfy place in the crowded running shoe market by focusing on zero-drop (the heel is at the same level as the forefoot) and a wider fit, which allows the foot to sit naturally within the shoe. The proprietary FootShape fits come in the Original, Standard, and Slim styles. From the get-go, Altra has utilized the Original—or widest fit—for its Lone Peak line. The result is a wide toebox that allows toes to splay and strike naturally while running.

I appreciate the wide fit as someone with wider and flat feet. It's also the reason I love these shoes for travel. They'll allow the feet to swell during long-haul flights or drives without squeezing the foot or causing discomfort.

Altra improved upon the Lone Peak 6s by adding an external TPU heel clip to the 7s, which the brand says allows for a supportive fit in the heel while not forcing your foot in a direction and still allowing the foot and shoe to adapt to the terrain. While the change is subtle, I found the newest shoe version surprisingly secure and stable on a few singletrack fartlek workouts where my paces dipped to 5 minutes per mile on winding dirt and rock downhills. The new ghillie-style lacing in the quarter panel also likely boosted that confidence, especially on tighter twists and turns.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Comfort remains a strength of these shoes, no matter the activity

Comfort is one of the reasons I—and others—love these shoes for running, hiking, and traveling. When people ask me for advice on travel shoes of any sort, I'll recommend the Lone Peaks, even if they're not super active people, for their comfort. A few things help amp the comfort of these shoes, including Altra's Balanced Cushioning technology which aligns your heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground, Altra EGO foam at the midsole, which increases the comfort and softness of the shoe without sacrificing energy returns when running and hiking, and a lightweight and flexible upper on top of the foot.

We also love that the Lone Peak earned the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, which is given to shoes that promote good foot health.

Improved materials and lug placements help with traction on wet surfaces

Traction, and a few changes to the outsole, is the most significant update of this version. Altra uses its proprietary MaxTrac outsole with TrailClaw canted lugs strategically placed underneath the metatarsals for improved underfoot traction. I've already found this outsole material and lug placement more grippy and confidence-inspiring than most trail running shoes.

But Altra says it's increasing the grip and traction by utilizing an upgraded MaxTrac compound that is more durable and better in wet conditions than previous versions of the MaxTrac. It also updated its lug pattern, boosting traction.

Thanks to some storms coming off the Pacific, I've tested the shoes in dry and wet conditions and have felt they perform well in mud, puddles, and even wet pavement, which can get slick. I've also noticed the improved grip and traction help while taking singletrack turns at high speeds. And while I've never really considered the Lone Peak a shoe for quicker speed workouts like intervals and fartleks, I found myself using the 7s on some of my faster days.

The Lone Peak 6 is pictured on the left and the 7 is on the right. TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

The Lone Peaks won't look ridiculous walking through airport security

Another reason I've loved the Lone Peaks as travel shoes is they don't look as ridiculous as some trail running shoes (I'm looking at you, Hoka). That classic—and more neutral—style stays with the 7s. Once again, these shoes look fine in all casual settings, like walking through airport security or grabbing food or drinks at the local watering hole. My one minor nitpick with this version? So far, Altra will release just five colorways for women and men, down from seven for each with the 6s.

1,000 miles in the 6s, and still going

I've put well over 1,000 running, hiking, sightseeing, biking, and walking miles on my Lone Peak 6s. And while I don't run in them anymore because of that high mileage, there is virtually no wear or tear on the upper of the shoes and just some minor wear on the outsole. So while these kicks retail for $150, I think it's worth it as they should hold up for thousands of miles. They're not the most or least expensive trail running shoes, but at this point, they're probably closer to the lower side of the spectrum than the upper.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Who should buy the Altra Lone Peak 7 The Altra Lone Peak 7 is for a wide range of folks, including trail runners, hikers, climbers, adventurers, and general travelers. First and foremost, these are trail running shoes. And they're excellent trail running shoes at that. But they've also been some of my favorite hiking shoes. Those trail chops combined with a minimalistic and neutral look that will work in casual office and dining settings make these shoes surprisingly versatile. Throw in the wider foot construction to accommodate foot swelling, and you've got shoes comfortable enough to be one of your favorite pairs of travel shoes.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear Editor. He's worn and tested hundreds of shoes as a competitive runner, avid hiker, backpacker, and traveler. Nathan doesn't like how expensive many running, hiking, and travel shoes have become but does appreciate the new technology going into those shoes to make them more efficient, comfortable, and overall better. He's now worn and tested every pair of the Lone Peak model and, so far, is impressed by the 7s.