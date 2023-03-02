The Best Comfortable Bike Seats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Whether you want the right bike seat for enduro racing or need something suitable for the daily commute, we've got you covered. Read on to see how these bike seats did in design, durability, and comfort.

We had our testers try out 25 bike saddles by taking long trail and road rides. They considered the bike seats' comfort, stability, and durability and gave us their reviews. Through their feedback, we chose nine great bike seats for different types of cyclists. The Brooks England Cambium All Weather Bike Seat came in at number one. The way it forms to your backside over time and ultimately made our tester forget about the bike seat put it in the top spot.

A lot goes into cycling, whether choosing the right type of bike, maintaining the tires, or installing safety lights for night rides. Picking out the perfect bike seat is an important aspect, too. You'll quickly recognize when a bike seat is holding you back in races or contributing to aches and pains the day after a ride. A good quality, comfortable bike seat can go a long way.

The Brooks England Cambium All-Weather Bike Seat is our top choice because of its comfort and weatherproofing. The WTB Volt Saddle is also an excellent value choice and comes in multiple sizes and gel inserts.

Best Overall Brooks England Cambium C17 Carved All-Weather Bike Seat 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chainreactioncycles.com View On REI What We Like Loops for saddlebag

Carved or standard style

Form to your backside over time

Waterproof and weatherproof nylon cover What We Don't Like Pricey

It takes time to break in If you’re an avid cyclist, trust us when we say you’ll want to invest in the Brooks England Cambium All-Weather Bike Seat. It may take a little time to break this saddle in, but once you do, you’ll recognize how it forms to fit your backside, ultimately making your cycling experience better. Our tester took this Brooks seat on one 13-mile and two 10-mile mountain bike rides and loved it so much that they got one for their road bike, too. Riders can choose between a carved (cutout) or standard seat. If you go with a carved seat, the cutout will assist in relieving pressure on your perineum. Thanks to the waterproof and weatherproof nylon cover, it’s likely that this bike seat will last longer, no matter the conditions you ride. Bonus: you can add a saddle bag or other accessory to the loops on the back of the bike seat.

This saddle may be a bit pricey, but cycling fanatics will quickly see the value of the Brooks England Cambium All-Weather Bike Seat. Price at time of publication: $130 Materials: fiberglass reinforced nylon, steel rails | Dimensions: 11.14 x 5.51 x 2.05 inches | Weight: 0.95 pounds.



Best Value WTB Volt Saddle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Indention relieves some pressure

Gel inserts for medium padding

Medium, narrow, and wide options

Cromoly, steel, titanium, and carbon rail options

Abrasion-resistant corners to protect the saddle from rips and tears What We Don't Like Not waterproof The WTB Volt Saddle is affordable and well-designed. In fact, our tester said, “I expected the seat to cost more. I think that the design and materials make it worth the investment.” This bike seat has gel inserts for medium padding, an upward curved tail, and a slightly downward curving nose to give a cyclist something to push against as they pedal. WTB offers three sizes: medium, narrow, and wide, and four rail options—cromoly, steel, titanium, and carbon. The steel and cromoly rail options are affordable, but once you choose titanium or carbon, expect a significant price jump. It took our tester three road rides through New York and its boroughs to get comfortable on this bike seat, and even then, they found it most comfortable wearing padded bike shorts. That aside, they always felt secure and stable on the bike seat. Lastly, WTB notes that the Volt Saddle is the most popular mountain biking seat they have, but our tester used it on the road and suggests it for avid cyclists rather than those who cycle for their leisure. Price at time of publication: $33 Materials: Cromoly, steel, titanium, or carbon rail, microfiber cover, flex-tuned shell, helix, and gel padding | Dimensions: 10.43 x 5.59 x 2.36 inches | Weight: 0.9 pounds



Best Women's-Specific Ergon Women's SM Sport Gel Bike Saddle 5 Rei View On Ergonbike.shop View On REI What We Like Washable microfiber cover

Cut out to relieve pressure

Slick side flanks to reduce friction

Orthopedic comfort foam with gel pads

Designed specifically for the female anatomy What We Don't Like Somewhat pricey

Not waterproof The pelvic area of people assigned female at birth differs from those assigned male, which means it can be helpful for certain cyclists to buy women's-specific bike seats. Our top pick is the Ergon SM Sport Gel Saddle. After a 10-minute setup, our tester took this bike seat on three different one-hour rides full of flats and hills. Ergon may advertise this seat as best for mountain biking, but our tester used it on a road bike. From the first ride, our tester found that no matter their position in the saddle, they felt secure and stable and didn't slide. The thick side flanks of the design assist in reducing friction, and they even commented on how the bike seat reduced vibrations. Our tester described the Ergon SM Sport Gel Saddle as "a firm, performance seat," but we should point out that it is equipped with orthopedic comfort foam with gel pads to offer a bit of padding. That said, it's not particularly "cushioned," as our tester noted, but best designed for performance. For instance, the cutout or the relief channel placed in the forward position of the bike seat is meant to alleviate and distribute pressure better. The cover features synthetic material, which the company does not advertise as waterproof. However, it will likely hold up to certain wet weather elements. Thankfully, it is washable. Overall, the Ergon SM Sport Gel Saddle will offer comfort from the first ride. As our reviewer said, they "didn't even think about it while riding, the true test of a good seat." Price at time of publication: $100 Materials: steel, foam, synthetic fabric | Dimensions: 13.78 x 7.48 x 3.94 inches | Weight: 0.88 pounds

Best Women’s Specific, Runner-Up Selle Italia Women's Diva Gel Superflow MTB Road Bike Saddle 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Competitivecyclist.com View On Target What We Like Two sizes

Extra-large cut out

Two-year warranty

Durable Fibra Tek cover

Lightweight titanium rails

Gel layer to minimize road vibrations What We Don't Like Pricey Our second favorite bike saddle in the ”Women’s Specific” category is the Selle Italia, Diva Gel Superflow MTB and Road Bike Saddle. The versatile bike seat has a sleek exterior and is wide enough to offer comfort without getting in the way. You don’t have to worry about added weight with lightweight titanium rails. However, titanium is an expensive material, hence the price. At least the bike seat comes with a 24-month warranty for defects related to the design and material. Our reviewer tested this bike seat on three rides through Stowe’s Cady Hills mountain biking trail. Setting up this bike saddle only took 10 minutes, and our reviewer felt secure and stable once on the trail. The reviewer liked that the seat wasn’t overly padded, though we should note that it does have gel layers to provide some comfort and reduce road vibrations. With the extra-large cutout, you’ll feel less pressure on your perineum during long rides. Price at time of publication: $160 Materials: Fibra-Tek,silicone gel | Dimensions: 12.5 x 7 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 0.6 pounds

Best Commuter Brooks England Cambium C-17 Saddle 5 Rei View On REI What We Like Flexible

Waterproof

Backplate loops for a saddle bag

Designed for the angles riding position What We Don't Like Super pricey

It lacks a cutout Going to and from work on your bike? You’ll need a solid saddle like the Brooks England Cambian C-17 Saddle. This bike seat is designed for the angled riding position and features flexible vulcanized rubber. Our reviewer noted that getting used to the saddle might take some time, but once you do, you’ll love it—and find that the seat molds to your backside. In the meantime, you can enjoy the waterproof design and a backplate loop to attach a saddle bag. Even without a cut out in the design, our tester thoroughly enjoyed using this saddle on their 15-mile commute to and from work. Their commute route involved a trail and some side roads, and on either path, the saddle held up thanks to a design that absorbs shock no matter the surface. We should also mention that our reviewer tested this saddle on a 28-mile trail ride, so while we chose it for commuting, it’ll work well on any kind of surface. Price at time of publication: $150 Materials: cotton or nylon, steel, and rubber | Dimensions: 11 x 6 x 2 inches | Weight: 0.9 pounds



Best Cruiser Wittkop Waterproof Bike Seat 5 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Waterproof

Memory foam

Super affordable

Includes a saddle adapter

Indention to relieve pressure

Mountain bike, city, and touring size options What We Don't Like It may not be as cushioned as advertised If you’re not a hard-core cyclist and are looking for something affordable for your cruiser, the Wittkop Bike Seat is the way to go. It doesn’t take long to get the Wittkop Bike Seat on your cruising bike thanks to a saddle adapter, which means you’ll be on the road in no time. The bike seat is waterproof and has an indention to relieve pressure. While our reviewer found it comfortable—most likely because of the memory foam—in looking through reviews, we should note that this seat isn’t particularly “plush” and is a little more solid than it looks in photos. Before you buy, you should decide which type of Wittkop Bike Seat to order. They come in three design options—the narrow Racing/Mountain bike design, a mid-range trekking/touring version, and a wide city option. The saddle width of the three design options ranges between 5.4 and 8.5 inches. Price at the time of publication: $40 Materials: memory foam | Dimensions: ‎11.18 x 7.28 x 4.13 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds



Best Oversized YLG Oversized Comfort Bike Seat 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Extra wide

Affordable

Small indent for airflow

Universal tape on the back

Waterproof PVC leather cover

Padded with memory foam and gel What We Don't Like Some reports of issues with the springs We don’t want you to stop cycling simply because you don’t like how a narrow, firm bike seat feels. That’s why we’re highlighting the YLG Oversized Comfort Bike Seat. As the name implies, this is an oversized saddle with an extra-wide wing-like design. With memory foam and gel, you’ll get some cushioning too. Our reviewer found it easy to install this bike seat and claimed it was incredibly comfortable as they used it on their beach cruiser for hour-long and multi-hour-long rides. No matter the terrain they road on—flat pavement, gravel roads, or trails—it remained solid and absorbed the shock. They even took it out in the rain, and the PVC leather waterproof cover held up. While the reflective stripe on the back of the bike seat may be something others would overlook, our tester was happy with it and felt safer riding at night. There is a lot to like about this bike seat—the extra width, affordability, and a small indent for airflow. That said, we did look through the reviews and found that some people had issues with the springs over time. When we compared that number of people to the primarily positive 13,850 reviews, it didn’t seem too significant of a problem, but something to note. Price at time of publication: $40 Materials: PVC leather, gel, memory foam | Dimensions: ‎14.96 x 12.99 x 7.13 inches | Weight: unknown



Best Memory Foam Giddy Up! Bike Seat with LED 5 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Very affordable

Cutout for pressure relief

Wide and extra padded

It comes with a waterproof rain cover

Taillight integrated into seat for utmost safety

Universal fit with included adapter and mounting tools What We Don't Like The faux leather seat cover isn't waterproof With a name like Giddy Up! Memory Foam Waterproof Bike Seat, you can imagine this seat is designed for you to go, go, go. This wide and incredibly thick bike saddle features extra padding and a cut-out to prevent any aches and pains from your cycling adventures. An adapter and mounting tools are included in the purchase, allowing you to giddy up in no time. Our tester took this bike to the streets of New York on rides that lasted between one and three hours. They were huge fans of the taillight integrated into the back of the seat, and we are too. Safety is paramount, and the more visible a rider is, the better. While the tester liked that the seat included a waterproof cover to place on the seat when stored in a bike rack on rainy days, we have to point out that the seat itself does not claim to be waterproof. It has faux leather with some water resistance, but probably not significantly. Otherwise, why would you need an extra waterproof cover? Price at the time of publication: $50 Materials: memory foam, faux leather | Dimensions: 11 x 8.35 x 4.3 inches | Weight: unknown