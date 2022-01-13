TripSavvy Destinations The 7 Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles of 2022 Kimpton La Peer Hotel is our favorite boutique property in LA By Christina Liao Updated on 01/14/22 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Though Los Angeles is home to huge properties with hundreds of rooms to account for the mass influx of visitors, the city also has a stellar mix of boutique hotels for travelers seeking a cozier experience. From tucked-away B&Bs to discreet hideaways atop a buzzy wine bar, an intimate getaway is definitely possible in La La Land. And whether you want to hole up in Los Feliz, be in the heart of Hollywood, or escape to the beach in Santa Monica or Malibu, there are several options to choose from across the sprawling metropolis and the surrounding area, all of which are beautifully appointed. The following properties top their categories based on accolades, customer reviews, rates, design, and more. Read on for our expert list of the best boutique hotels in Los Angeles. The 7 Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles of 2022 Best Overall: Kimpton La Peer Hotel Best Budget: Mama Shelter Los Angeles Best B&B: Hotel 850 SVB Best Near Hollywood: Cara Hotel Best Near the Beach: The Surfrider Malibu Best in Santa Monica: Palihouse Santa Monica Best Design: Hotel Covell

Best Overall : Kimpton La Peer Hotel Kimpton La Peer Hotel See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Boasting all of the amenities while still maintaining a level of intimacy, Kimpton La Peer Hotel combines the conveniences of a big chain brand with a boutique atmosphere. Pros & Cons Pros Well-appointed accommodations, some of which have a deep soaking tub Outdoor pool with a bar Upon request, hotel staff will draw a bath for you Cons $28+ daily resort fee $55 valet fee per night Does not have a spa If you’re in search of a boutique vibe, but with all of the conveniences that a big chain brand provides, look no further than Kimpton La Peer Hotel. Appropriately located in West Hollywood’s Design District, the property takes style seriously, combining natural materials with custom furnishings and contemporary details like geometric light fixtures and abstract artwork. This aesthetic extends to the 105 accommodations, which are fairly spacious starting at 350 square feet. Some of the rooms even have deep soaking tubs and the staff is more than happy to draw a bath for you upon request. Between exploring Los Angeles, take some time to unwind at the olive tree-dotted pool or dine next to it in the evening when the deck turns into Issima restaurant with a live DJ. For breakfast and lunch, Light serves up healthful bites that are very LA, but if you happen to be staying here on a Sunday or Monday, check out Tokyo Nights for Japanese-inspired cuisine and cocktails. Notable Amenities Outdoor pool24/7 fitness centerBike rentalsBath butler serviceIn-room yoga matsDaily fitness classes on requestAtelier Bloem toiletriesEvening social hour Best Budget : Mama Shelter Los Angeles Mama Shelter Los Angeles See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Set just a block away from Hollywood Boulevard, Mama Shelter Los Angeles is near all of the action with a low price tag to boot. Pros & Cons Pros Rooftop bar and restaurant with views of the city Live DJ at the first-floor bar (note this may be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions) All rooms are furnished with king-size beds Cons Rooms are on the smaller side, starting at 215 square feet Ambient noise is audible in accommodations Room service is not offered If you’re looking to be in the thick of one of Los Angeles’s most famed neighborhoods without having to shell out too much on your digs, Mama Shelter has you covered. Within walking distance to Hollywood’s most popular attractions like the Walk of Fame, TLC Chinese Theatre, and Dolby Theatre, the 70-room property has surprisingly low rates for its convenient location. Some of the Thierry Gaugain–designed accommodations are fairly tight, but are ideal for young travelers who intend on spending most of their time exploring. The entire hotel is decorated with the full spectrum of the rainbow and to match this jovial vibe there’s a happening rooftop bar and restaurant with nearly 360-degree views of the city. Notable Amenities Rooftop bar and restaurantComplimentary moviesOrganic toiletries Best B&B : Hotel 850 SVB Hotel 850 SVB See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It At Hotel 850 SVB, you’ll feel like you’re staying at a friend’s chic home. Pros & Cons Pros Breakfast served in the living room every morning Complimentary wine from 5 to 7 p.m. Residential vibe with bespoke furnishings Cons No on-site restaurant Some rooms are on the smaller side, starting at 200 square feet $48+ valet parking fee per night A far departure from Jeff Klein’s iconic Sunset Tower Hotel just down the road, Hotel 850 SVB is an intimate retreat for the traveler who wants to feel right at home. Taking over a California-style bungalow from the 1900s, the property has been turned into a chic B&B that’s unlike anything offered in Los Angeles. Here, you’ll find 23 carefully curated accommodations with hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, bespoke furniture, and balconies and fireplaces in most rooms. Quarters can be a bit snug, but if you want to splurge on some extra space the Petit Duplex has a separate sitting area on the first floor while the One Bedroom Suite boasts a furnished outdoor terrace. Enjoy a breakfast spread every morning in the inviting Living Room and don’t forget to head up to the roof deck in the early evening for a complimentary glass of wine and incredible sunset views. Notable Amenities Complimentary breakfastRoof deckComplimentary wine hour Best Near Hollywood : Cara Hotel Cara Hotel See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Located on the cusp of Hollywood, but just far enough so that you’re not in the thick of the action, Cara Hotel is a quiet respite from all of the hustle and bustle. Pros & Cons Pros Attentive customer service Some rooms are furnished with a courtyard balcony Breezy courtyard with a soothing reflection pool Cons Rooms are on the smaller side, starting at 215 square feet Does not have a spa $25+ valet fee per night Just because you’re in Hollywood doesn’t mean you need to book a chain hotel. Located at the junction of Los Angeles’s famed neighborhood and Los Feliz, Cara Hotel is just far enough removed from the star-lined road, but close enough if you plan on spending some time in the tourist destination. Upon entering you’ll be welcomed with an open-air courtyard dotted with century-old olive trees and towering palms with a calming reflection pool in the center, setting the tone for your stay. Rooms are cozy but tastefully minimalist with a white and cream color palette, limestone bathrooms, and comfortable mattresses topped with Frette linens. Check out the restaurant and bar, which shines a light on produce and wines from local vendors with biodynamic practices. Notable Amenities Frette linensHarry Josh hair dryersCurated mini bar Best Near the Beach : The Surfrider Malibu The Surfrider Malibu See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It The Surfrider Malibu has just 20 rooms and is reserved for guests only. Pros & Cons Pros Chic decor with a local art program throughout the property The rooftop bar and restaurant is reserved for hotel guests only Mini Coopers can be rented for up to four hours, free of charge Cons Some accommodations are on the smaller side, starting at 250 square feet No spa, but in-room treatments are available $20 self-parking fee per night Skip the oceanside resorts and opt for more of a beach house vibe at the Surfrider Malibu. Formerly a 1950s motel, the intimate 20-key property has since been transformed into one of the most visually appealing hotels in the area. Natural materials like teak, limestone, and white oak are plentiful and are complemented by a neutral color palette. Some of the accommodations are on the smaller side, but the majority of them boast furnished terraces with ocean views and a few even have the added bonus of a hammock. Its crown jewel is arguably the rooftop bar and restaurant. Reserved just for hotel guests, the alfresco venue is complete with a firepit and serves up coastal-Californian dishes showcasing locally sourced, sustainable, and organic ingredients. And if you plan on hitting the waves, borrow one of the hotel’s complimentary surfboards or stand-up paddleboards. Notable Amenities Complimentary Mini CoopersSurfboards and stand-up paddleboardsGuest-only rooftop bar and restaurantGrown Alchemist toiletriesComplimentary Netflix accounts Best in Santa Monica : Palihouse Santa Monica Palihouse Santa Monica See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It With its Moorish-influenced Mediterranean Revival Architecture and lush courtyards, staying at Palihouse Santa Monica is like stepping back in time. Pros & Cons Pros A short walk to the Promenade and Santa Monica Beach Housed in a 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival Mansion dubbed a Santa Monica Historic Landmark Spacious residences with fully equipped kitchens Cons $55+ valet parking fee per night No spa, but in-room treatments are available Housed in a 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival Mansion with wrought-iron gates, a marble fireplace in the lobby, and lush courtyard gardens, you’d never think you were in the heart of Santa Monica. But just a few blocks away are the bustling Third Street Promenade and sandy shores. Nevertheless, Palihouse Santa Monica is a tranquil respite from all of it. The 38-room hotel offers spacious suites, with Residences providing upwards of 600 square feet of space and fully equipped kitchens, and quirky touches like antlers over the bed and plenty of patterned fabrics. There’s a small, all-day restaurant, but given its prime location, there are plenty of dining options nearby. For a midday break, the staff sets out a candy bar and lemonade every afternoon, which is perhaps best enjoyed after you’ve taken one of the property’s Linus bikes out for a spin. Notable Amenities Bike rentalsBocce ball courtsCourtyard garden Best Design : Hotel Covell Hotel Covell See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It With nine individually decorated accommodations that range from a 1950’s New York City flat to a Parisian pied-à-terre, Hotel Covell is one of the most thoughtfully designed properties in Los Angeles. Pros & Cons Pros Nine individually designed apartment-style suites Set above Bar Covell, a buzzy wine bar that’s favored by Los Feliz locals Discreet and intimate hotel Cons Does not have 24-hour reception Ambient noise in some accommodations No spa or fitness center Upon arrival at Hotel Covell, a 9-key hideaway set atop a buzzy wine bar, you’re greeted by a staff member who gives you a personal tour of the property and your room. Each of the apartment-style accommodations is individually furnished to depict the life of fictional character George Covell. Chapter 2, for instance, mimics that of a New York City flat in the 1950s, with mid-century modern decor and herringbone hardwood floors while Chapter 3 is likened to a Parisian atelier, with modern and minimalist fixtures. For larger groups, look to Chapter 4, a two-bedroom suite with sumptuous details like emerald hues and a clawfoot soaking tub. To relax outside of your digs, there’s a rooftop sundeck from where you can soak in the sun. And for a quick bite, head downstairs to Bar Covell for some vino and appetizers or next door to HomeState for some Tex-Mex fare. Notable Amenities Complimentary self-parkingRooftop sundeckLe Labo toiletriesCurated mini bar Final Verdict For a more personalized experience, boutique hotels are the way to go. All across Los Angeles and the surrounding area, you’ll find well-appointed properties that give their guests the utmost attention. If you want to feel like you’re staying at someone’s home, Hotel 850 SVB is a B&B unlike any other in the city; Hotel Covell in Los Feliz will have you feeling like a local; and the Surfrider Malibu is like staying at a friend’s beautiful beach house. For something a little larger with additional services and amenities, check out the minimalist Cara Hotel, the history-rich Palihouse Santa Monica, or the budget-friendly Mama Shelter Los Angeles. And if you want a big brand while still maintaining a level of intimacy, Kimpton La Peer Hotel offers just that. How We Chose These Hotels We evaluated over a dozen boutique hotels in the Los Angeles area before settling on the best for the chosen categories. Notable amenities, pricing, quality of service, location, and recent openings were all taken into consideration. In determining this list, we evaluated numerous customer reviews and considered whether the property has collected any accolades in recent years. 