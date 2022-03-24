Tech & Gear Luggage The 8 Best Baby Carriers of 2022 Easily bring the little one along on your next trip. By Jordi Lippe-McGraw Jordi Lippe-McGraw Instagram Boston University Jordi is a freelance contributor to TripSavvy. Her personal passions gravitate toward wellness and adventure, leading her to frequently plan trips that blend zen relaxation with urban and rugged exploration. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/24/22 Share Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Traveling with kids isn't always easy. Schedules are thrown off, tantrums can be frequent, and you have to navigate crowded places. And they come with a lot of stuff. Even if you pair everything down to just the essentials, you're bound to have extra bags between the car seat, toys, etc. One way to make things easier if you have a youngster in tow: use a baby carrier. "A baby carrier means you can quickly move through the airport, use the restroom, change baby, and not worry about the stroller and personal bags," said Joanna McNeilly, the Founder of the Center for Babywearing Studies. "Plus, it makes getting down the aisle of a plane easier as well, and you're able to use both hands and take care of your baby and yourself at the same time." That sounds good, right? But, which one should you get? Luckily, there are lots of companies making these portable products. Here are the best baby carriers. Best Overall: Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier at Amazon Best Budget: Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Carrier at Amazon Best for Newborns: SOLLY BABY Baby Wrap at Nordstrom Best for Toddlers: TULA Coast Explore Mesh Baby Carrier at Amazon Best Sling: Nalakai Ring Sling Baby Carrier at Amazon Best Wrap: Boba Baby Wrap Carrier at Amazon Best Structured: LÍLLÉbaby Complete Original 6-in-1 Ergonomic Baby Carrier at Amazon Best Backpack: Deuter Comfort Child Carrier Backpack at Amazon

Best Overall: Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier View On Amazon View On Buybuy BABY View On Ergobaby.com What We Like Versatility Removable pouch The padded lumbar back support What We Don't Like Expensive Kids grow quickly, so having one carrier that does it all is key. This one easily transitions from the newborn to the toddler stage and can hold children up to 45 pounds. That's thanks to the unique construction that allows you to adjust from the inward, front-outward, hip, and back carry positions. Depending on your preference, you can also adjust the straps to be regular or crossed. It's made from soft washable cotton and has some bonus features like a removable storage pouch and UPF babyhood, perfect for sun protection and privacy while breastfeeding. Type: Shoulder Strap | Weight Limit: 7-45 pounds Best Budget: Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Carrier View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Buybuy BABY What We Like Price point Lightweight Multiple positions What We Don't Like Not great for long-term use You will get many of the same benefits as the more expensive baby carriers without paying for them. This one still can hold the baby in four positions—facing in narrow and wide, facing out, and as a backpack—making it versatile for newborns up to toddler age. Plus, the wearer will like the padded shoulder straps and supportive waist belt. The biggest complaint was that it wasn't comfortable to wear for long periods. But, if you're just planning to use it for quick outings, the price can't be beaten. Type: Strap | Weight Limit: Max 32 pounds Best for Newborns: SOLLY BABY Baby Wrap View On Nordstrom View On Sollybaby.com What We Like Soft Adjustable Promotes bonding What We Don't Like It can be tricky to figure out wrapping Physical closeness has been proven to help newborn development and comfort. That's precisely what this Solly Baby baby wrap offers in spades. Wrap the lightweight, soft jersey material (made from the pulp of Austrian beechwood trees) around you and the baby to create supportive and comfortable wear from day one. Then, let your little one sleep close while your hands are free. Solly claims the wrap is supposed to calm gas and reflux—too bad you can only use it for about nine months! Type: Wrap | Weight Limit: Max 25 pounds Best for Toddlers: TULA Coast Explore Mesh Baby Carrier View On Amazon View On Babytula.com What We Like Has six positions Removable mesh hood What We Don't Like No lumbar support It doesn't work as well on smaller frames There is so much to love about this baby carrier. First, it has six position options (each ergonomically correct), including front facing out, facing in, and back carry. So it's possible to carry toddlers up to 4 years old. It also has padded shoulder straps and waistbands that help to distribute the weight evenly. But what buyers love the most is the carrier's breathability, thanks to the large mesh panel that allows for ventilation. It keeps both the baby and wearer from overheating. The only major downsides for some: the lack of a lumbar pad and the thick straps slipping off those with smaller frames. Type: Shoulder strap | Weight Limit: Max 45 pounds Best Sling: Nalakai Ring Sling Baby Carrier View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Color options Easily adjustable Eco-friendly fabric What We Don't Like Fabric tends to slide The Nalakai sling gives you the closeness you crave with the baby, as with a wrap, but users say it's much easier to put on. The sling-and-ring design allows the wearer to adjust positioning and tightness for completely customized wear The fabric—a blend of sustainable linen and bamboo—feels strong yet has a softness. And it comes in 17 different color options, so you can find one that suits your style. Just be aware that the fabric does tend to slip a bit in the ring, so you might find yourself readjusting more than you'd like. Type: Sling | Weight Limit: About 34 pounds Best Wrap: Boba Baby Wrap Carrier View On Amazon View On Boba.com What We Like Variety of colors Ergonomic weight distribution What We Don't Like Excess fabric Can get warm while wearing This wrap's cotton-and-spandex blend is stretchy, so it forms around you and your baby nicely and provides an ergonomic seat for the baby and ergonomic weight distribution for the wearer. And since it's made from cotton, the wrap holds its form better than others (it can even take twins!) that use super-soft materials. Cotton won't allow for quite as much breathability, though, so things could get hot while wearing indoors or during the summer. Also, since it's just one size, those with smaller builds could be left with some extra fabric. Type: Wrap | Weight Limit: Max 35 pounds Best Structured: LÍLLÉbaby Complete Original 6-in-1 Ergonomic Baby Carrier View On Amazon View On Lillebaby.com What We Like Can wear for long periods No infant insert needed Shoulder straps connect What We Don't Like Bulkier People love this carrier. It boasts multiple carry positions that can be used in the newborn stage thanks to the flip-up/down head support, adjustable straps that connect in the back, and lumbar support. That's in addition to the built-in front pocket and larger panel, making it comfortable to wear for longer. The structured design also makes it easy for older children up to 45 pounds, something important if you want just one product for several years. Type: Strap | Weight Limit: Max 45 pounds Best Backpack: Deuter Kid Comfort Child Carrier Backpack View On Amazon View On Moosejaw.com View On REI What We Like Great storage Built-in sunroof Comfortable during more strenuous walks/hikes What We Don't Like Not great for young babies If you really want to explore, you'll need a carrier that can disperse the weight and keep the little one comfortable. The Deuter Kid Comfort Child Carrier does just that. It's made with a durable mesh that allows for ventilation on three sides, while the arched frame design transfers up to 70% of the weight into the hips, taking the pressure off your back. In addition, the waist and shoulder straps are ultra-padded, so it's even more comfortable for the wearer. Meanwhile, the child seat is height adjustable making it comfortable for the little one. Bonus: it includes a chin pad (perfect for on-the-go napping) and a detachable sun and rain roof. Type: Backpack | Weight Limit: Max 48 pounds Final Verdict There are many different types of carriers. A happy middle ground? The Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier (view at Ergobaby). It's a perfect blend of structured softness that will last you many years. Frequently Asked Questions Are baby carriers safe? When appropriately used, baby carriers are not only safe but a wonderful way for you and your child to experience the world together. "It is important to note that various manufacturers/brands have different guidelines for how to properly position your child in the carrier, which evolves as the child develops," said Dr. Sharis M. Simonian, MD, Board Certified Emergency Physician, Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator at Sollis Health. "It is important to follow specific carrier guidelines to position your baby in the carrier for ultimate safety properly." When should a baby start using a carrier? In theory, babies can be placed in a carrier as a newborn, assuming they are at least 7 pounds. So day one works in many cases! "Any caregiver may carry the baby so long as the parents are ok with that, of course," said McNeilly. "The sooner a caregiver starts wearing the baby, the better for both. Babywearing is a weight-bearing exercise, and as the baby grows, so will the wearers' strength. Win-win." Should my baby face forward or backward in a baby carrier? "Before 5-6 months of age, when your child has developed strong enough neck muscles to hold their head up properly, it is recommended that you carry your child facing towards you so that they can rest your head and neck comfortably on your body," said Dr. Simonian. "By 6 months of age, most babies have developed strong enough neck muscles to hold their head up properly, show interest in experiencing the world around them, and thus can be placed in the carrier facing outwards." Why Trust TripSavvy Author Jordi Lippe-McGraw has researched and written about travel and lifestyle products for nearly a decade. She's also a mom to a 3-year-old who traveled to seven countries before his second birthday. When making this list, she researched dozens of products, looking at key specs like type and weight limit and the number of positive and negative reviews.