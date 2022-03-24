The 8 Best Baby Carriers of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Traveling with kids isn't always easy. Schedules are thrown off, tantrums can be frequent, and you have to navigate crowded places. And they come with a lot of stuff. Even if you pair everything down to just the essentials, you're bound to have extra bags between the car seat, toys, etc. One way to make things easier if you have a youngster in tow: use a baby carrier.

"A baby carrier means you can quickly move through the airport, use the restroom, change baby, and not worry about the stroller and personal bags," said Joanna McNeilly, the Founder of the Center for Babywearing Studies. "Plus, it makes getting down the aisle of a plane easier as well, and you're able to use both hands and take care of your baby and yourself at the same time."

That sounds good, right? But, which one should you get? Luckily, there are lots of companies making these portable products. Here are the best baby carriers.