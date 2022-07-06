Thailand Has Dropped All Entry Requirements for Incoming Travelers

After a year of policy changes surrounding entry into the country, Thailand just announced that it has dropped the last of its pandemic-related travel restrictions.

As of July 1, travelers entering the country only need to provide proof of vaccination or, if not vaccinated, evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel. Previously, the government required visitors to register for a Thailand Pass, for which travelers would need to complete a questionnaire, confirm hotel stays and travel plans, and purchase insurance.

The Thailand Pass required government approval that promised to take up to one week but often drew frustration due to delays. Before the Thailand Pass, the country experimented with mandatory quarantine in a "sandbox destination" and a system that required testing on arrival followed by isolation in a hotel until results were received.



The news makes travel to Thailand, a country whose tourism industry once comprised 12 percent of its gross domestic product, more accessible than ever.

In the past two years, the country has seen its tourism dollars decimated by the pandemic. Thailand expects 9.3 million foreign arrivals this year, compared with only about 428,000 in 2021. The number is still a long way to go from the 40 million visitors Thailand received in 2019.

