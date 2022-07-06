Travel News Safety & Insurance Thailand Has Dropped All Entry Requirements for Incoming Travelers Visiting the Land of Smiles just got easier than ever By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/06/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Phutthiseth Thongtae / Getty Images After a year of policy changes surrounding entry into the country, Thailand just announced that it has dropped the last of its pandemic-related travel restrictions. As of July 1, travelers entering the country only need to provide proof of vaccination or, if not vaccinated, evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel. Previously, the government required visitors to register for a Thailand Pass, for which travelers would need to complete a questionnaire, confirm hotel stays and travel plans, and purchase insurance. The Thailand Pass required government approval that promised to take up to one week but often drew frustration due to delays. Before the Thailand Pass, the country experimented with mandatory quarantine in a "sandbox destination" and a system that required testing on arrival followed by isolation in a hotel until results were received. The news makes travel to Thailand, a country whose tourism industry once comprised 12 percent of its gross domestic product, more accessible than ever. In the past two years, the country has seen its tourism dollars decimated by the pandemic. Thailand expects 9.3 million foreign arrivals this year, compared with only about 428,000 in 2021. The number is still a long way to go from the 40 million visitors Thailand received in 2019. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. The Bangkok Herald. "July 1 Brings Full Reopening Of Thailand; Here's What You Need to Come Here." July 1, 2022. Reuters. "Thailand to Scrap On-Arrival COVID Tests From May." April 22, 2022. CNBC. "Thai Economy Returned to Growth In the Fourth Quarter As Tourism Rebounded." February 21, 2022. Bloomberg. "Thai Tourism Faces Tough Rebuild as All Covid Travel Curbs End." June 30, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit