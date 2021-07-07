Tennessee Will Chip in for Your Flight to Visit the State’s Most Popular Cities

Got your sights on a trip to Tennessee? What if we told you that your flights could be free?

The Tennessee tourism team really wants you to come visit. They want everyone to come visit. So much so that their newest campaign, Tennessee on Me, is giving $250 airline vouchers to 10,000 people to help with the flights.

The gist of this offer is that Visit Tennessee will give $250 worth of airline vouchers on either Delta, Southwest, or American Airlines to anyone who books at least a two-night stay at one of the participating hotels in Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, or Knoxville. (Sorry, if you’ve got plans for anywhere else in Tennessee; you’ll have to shell out for your own plane tickets as per usual).

And that’s not all—there are quite a few more catches hidden in this awesome opportunity. For starters, you’ll need to book said hotels through the official Tennessee On Me site portal in order to be eligible for the vouchers—hotels cannot be booked directly. Also, only one airline voucher will be awarded per reservation, so if you’re traveling with a group, we suggest booking individually so everyone has a chance at snagging a voucher.

In an age of flexibility due to the pandemic, it’s worth mentioning that once you book one of these city packages, you will not be able to change or cancel. Plus, the fine print says at least one night of your stay will have to fall on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday to qualify. You have to book by Sept. 15, 2021, though your actual stay can be anytime between July 11 to Dec. 30, 2021.

The good news is that anyone who qualifies for a voucher will receive a digital voucher within 48 to 72 hours after booking and will be able to choose which airline they’d like to have the voucher with. Before you go loading up on Tennessee vacation weekends, know that you can only get a maximum of two vouchers.

Check out the official campaign site to read up on all the fine print and to watch a short clip of Brad Paisley singing about the giveaway.