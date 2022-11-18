This Popular Nightlife Group Is Opening up a Branded Hotel

After more than 20 years of velvet ropes, bottle service, elevated dim sum, raucous pool parties, event planning and catering, breakfast-in-bed delivery, and rooftop revelry at more than 70 branded locations across 20 markets and five continents, Tao Group Hospitality is ready to take its over-the-top cool dining and entertaining game to the next level with its own branded hotel.

Known for popular restaurants and nightlife boîtes like Beauty & Essex, Marquee, LAVO, OMNIA, and of course, their eponymous nightclubs, the group's first property will open in Orlando in 2025, as part of O-Town West, a $1 billion, 350-acre mixed-use development moving in to southwest Orange County. "A hotel was the natural evolution for us, and we're really excited to create a property that truly reflects the Tao lifestyle," said Noah Tepperberg, Tao Group Hospitality co-CEO, in a release shared with TripSavvy.

"The Tao clientele has evolved with us over the years and is looking for more than just a few hours of fun at one of our locations. This hotel will be an exquisite escape and will enable us to showcase our company's flagship concept in a whole new way."

Though the brand is partnering with Unicorp National Developments on the project, the hotel promises to be recognizable to any traveler who has frequented infamous Tao-operated venues, as longtime affiliate Rockwell Group will design the property from top to bottom. The look will include its signature dark, upscale, and vibey spaces, with early renderings showcasing dark crimson walls and sumptuous plush chairs in the reception area.

"More than just culinary and nightlife, Tao is a lifestyle," Tepperberg continued. "This large-scale venture provides the ultimate opportunity to bring that experience to life."

The luxury lodgings will feature a TAO Asian Bistro, a rooftop experience, high-end suites, meeting spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility. As the opening is several years away, TGH hopes to tide its loyalists over with at least 10 branded locations planned to open in 2023.