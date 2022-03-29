A Giant Flamingo Is Now on Display at This Florida Airport

In 2020, Florida's Tampa International Airport announced a long-term commitment to "beautifying" its terminals by commissioning several works of art to be rolled out through 2022. Now, their most anticipated art piece just debuted—and it's sure to have you seeing la vie en rose.

"HOME," a sculpture by artist Matthew Mazzotta, depicts a hot pink flamingo commonly associated with the Sunshine State. The giant, 21-foot floor-to-ceiling installation is currently stationed in the airport's main terminal and is bound to stop any visitor in their tracks. When fully complete in late April or early May, the piece is intended to be fully immersive, with travelers encouraged to touch and engage with the rose-colored bird.

"Tampa International Airport has always been a champion of iconic public art as a way to welcome our visitors and give them a sense of wonder and whimsy when they arrive in our beautiful region," Chris Minner, the executive vice president of marketing and communications at the Tampa International Airport and a member of the airport's public art committee, said. "We're certain that 'Home' will help create memories and inspire people of all ages who begin and end their travel journeys at TPA."

Mazzotta's art piece was selected from over 700 worldwide submissions to the airport's public art program. Once completed, the work will evolve into an underwater experience, featuring an illusion created by metal panels and ceiling lights that will make the flamingo appear as if it is dipping its head into the ocean.

