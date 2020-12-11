Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit Review

We purchased the Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kid so our reviewer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

From climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to hiking in the Catskills, my fiancé and I are outdoor enthusiasts. However, we also understand the importance of being prepared in case of an emergency on the trail—or anywhere else, for that matter—and how vital it is to have a first aid kit on hand.

On a recent day hike outside Cincinnati, we tested a popular first aid kit from Swiss Safe to find out if it was as portable and functional as the manufacturer promises. I also enlisted my fiancé, who is an emergency medicine doctor with a background in disaster medicine, to evaluate the included items and analyze whether or not this is one of the best travel first aid kits on the market today.

Read on for our review of the Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit.

Design: Functional exterior, messy interior

The Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit has a durable, water-resistant nylon exterior with a full list of every item printed on the back. This survival bag comes with a mini first aid kit within the larger kit that’s perfect for throwing in a smaller pack or purse for extra peace of mind. It’s also easy to zip and has a nice handle on top for easy maneuvering.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

Inside, though, things can get a bit messy. The two smaller mesh pockets on the top flap and the clear, main plastic pocket can hardly keep more than 100 items tidy. I was actually overwhelmed upon first opening this kit—there’s seriously so much stuff! The quantity of items is great, but I’m happy I spent some time with it before heading out on the hike, otherwise, I’d be totally lost trying to find the supplies I needed in a true emergency.

Quality: Gets the job done

The quality of the Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit’s items is solid for hikers or adventurous backpackers, according to my fiancé. The included items aren’t all absolute top-of-the-line products, but in his opinion, they’ll get the job done.

This first aid kit is relatively small and fits easily in my duffel bag and hiking backpack.

While quality may be less important with pieces like cotton swabs or the mini sewing kit, he was impressed by the resuscitation device (an essential) and the trauma shears, which easily cut through clothing—I tried them on an old t-shirt. Also, the tiny red whistle—a must-have for remote treks or solo hiking—was also significantly louder than expected.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

One thing to note is that Swiss Safe recommends replacing the kit’s sterile items every three to five years (expiration dates are included when relevant).

Weight and Size: Easily packable for any adventure

At 9 x 3 x 6 inches, this first aid kit is relatively small and fits easily in my duffel bag and hiking backpack. It’s also surprisingly lightweight for a kit with 120 pieces (and 32 additional items in the mini kit). That said, it’s not suitable for treks when I’m packing super light—the full bag is too bulky for my smallest backpack.

However, the mini kit, which is no larger than a coin purse, is easily packable in a backpack, purse, or even a clutch. It includes essentials like the resuscitation device and adhesive bandages, but I easily fit the small compass, whistle, and tweezers, too. (Do note, though, that items like the shears don’t fit in this smaller kit.)

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

Utility: Perfect for outdoor adventurers

According to my fiancé, the Swiss Safe First Aid Kit is “good for hiking with the possibility of getting lost.” This is in large part due to the whistle and compass, but people should familiarize themselves with each item in the kit because it’s not the most user-friendly or obvious for those who don’t work in medicine. Thankfully, the bag does come with a helpful guide that’s a must-read before any big hike or extended camping trip.

The included items aren’t all top-of-the-line products, but they’ll get the job done.

Versatility: A jack-of-all-trades kit

With 152 total items in the kit (plus the mini kit), it’s no surprise the Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit can address most common travel or hiking injuries, including blisters, cuts, broken arms, choking, and burns. Items like the whistle, compass, and glow stick are essential life-saving must-haves for hikers and campers. My fiancé was most impressed with the resuscitation device and the included bandage that can become a sling—not to mention the effectiveness of the trauma shears to get to wounds or other ailments quickly.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

Price: A great deal

This kit is listed under $30 and is a steal in terms of value—I estimated prices for the individual included items and figured out that if you buy them separately, you’d end up paying closer to $150 or more! Even if this kit isn’t absolutely perfect, you’re getting a great deal.

I was actually overwhelmed upon first opening this kit—there’s seriously so much stuff!

Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit vs. Surviveware Small First Aid Kit

While there are hundreds of first aid kits out there, the Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit and the Surviveware Small First Aid Kit, which we also tested, are among the best. In my fiancé’s opinion, the Swiss Safe kit is perfect for hikers and outdoor adventurers while the Surviveware kit is best for general use. The Surviveware kit comes with a sewn-in set of instructions on how to do CPR properly, which is an essential skill that many don’t know until it’s too late.

The Surviveware kit is also smaller and significantly more organized on the inside, with pockets labeled by item category. That said, it does lack the Swiss Safe kit’s hiking essentials (like a glow stick and compass), which is why my fiancé recommends the Swiss Safe kit for hikers and the Surviveware kit for everyday users.