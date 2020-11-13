Surviveware Small First Aid Kit Review

With the Surviveware Small First Aid Kit in your luggage, you can jetset with confidence knowing you have the tools and easy-to-follow instructions to handle (almost) anything your trip throws your way.

As a frequent traveler, I know just as well as anyone that when it comes to adventures, there’s always the possibility for things to go wrong. I’ve been known to leave many trips with splinters, blisters, cuts, and twisted ankles. That’s why I need a solid first aid kit to keep myself healthy while traveling.

I decided to test the Surviveware Small First Aid Kit on a close-to-home day hiking adventure to get a feel for whether it would help in case of an emergency. I also enlisted my fiancé, an emergency medicine doctor with a specialty in disaster medicine, to give his two cents on the kit as well.

Read on for our review of all its most important features, from design to versatility.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

Design: Rugged yet organized

From the get-go, I noticed that the Surviveware Small First Aid Kit was extremely durable. I could tell it was tough and ready for my big trips, with a water-resistant 600D polyester exterior.

Once I opened the pouch, however, I was even more impressed—this bag is beyond organized. Not only does it come with nearly a dozen sewn-in pouches, but each pouch is labeled so travelers can locate desired items quickly. This is something my fiancé loved in particular—not because he needs help understanding what the items are, but because he knows I do too. This kit would definitely help me calm down and concentrate in the event of a travel emergency.

This kit is no larger than a toiletry bag, which amazes me given how much life-saving gear is inside.

Another design perk I didn’t notice until unpacking this kit is that there’s yet another small pocket for organization (think pill pouches, bandages) on the front of the bag. I can’t get enough of these pockets!

Quality: Varying levels

Per my fiancé, most of the items in this kit are high-quality and functional. However, I felt the whistle, in particular, was lacking. I gave it a test run on our hike just to see how far the sound would carry. The results? Not far at all. Beyond the whistle, though, everything seemed to be in tip-top shape.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

Weight and Size: A tiny treasure trove of safety gear

The Surviveware Small First Aid Kit may be chock-full of 100 pieces of gear, but it’s small enough to pack in suitcases, backpacks, duffel bags, and even medium-sized purses. The bag itself is no larger than a toiletry bag, which still amazes me knowing how much life-saving gear is inside. The full bag weighs just one pound and measures 7.5 x 6 x 3.5 inches.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

Utility: The essentials, and then some

This bag has everything I expected to find in a travel first aid kit—like cotton swabs, bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes, and tweezers—but it also has some essentials I wouldn’t have even known to consider. For example, my fiancé applauded the CPR breathing mask, which comes with CPR instructions sewn into the actual kit. He also read through the instructions and said they’re aligned with professional CPR training. A few other standout items include personal medicine bags, an emergency blanket, eye pads, and sting relief gloves.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

The Surviveware Small First Aid Kit is a must-pack item for big or semi-adventurous trips, but if I were to take this on a long hike, I’d want to throw in some extra gear like a light flare, a working whistle, and a compass. Fortunately, according to the manufacturer, the kit purposely includes extra room so customers can fill it with exactly what they need.

Versatility: Built for some (but not all) health issues

The Surviveware Small First Aid Kit can address the typical injuries that come with travel or general activity—cuts, scrapes, splinters, and stings—with accessories like the CPR kit to help in life-threatening situations.

That said, this kit is not built for every injury—that kind of gear (tourniquets or splints) would require a bigger bag. That’s why the Surviveware Small First Aid Kit is great for travel and lower-risk situations, but if you’re heading out on a long backpacking or potentially risky hiking trip, you’ll definitely want to go up a few levels with your first aid kit.

TripSavvy / Stephanie Vermillion

Price: A great deal for first aid gear

The Surviveware Small First Aid Kit retails for about $40, but is the gear inside really worth that? Yes, and then some. I priced out what it would cost for me to buy all of this gear on my own, and here’s where I landed: $130. Yes, you read that right—$130! Overall, this kit is definitely a great value.

Surviveware Small First Aid Kit vs. Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit

Can two top-rated travel first aid kits really be that different? Turns out, the answer is yes—I was surprised at the differences between the Surviveware Small First Aid Kit and the Swiss Safe 120-Piece First Aid Kit, which I also tested. For one, the Swiss Safe kit is a bit bigger (9 x 3 x 6 inches), but it’s less organized inside; the Surviveware kit definitely wins brownie points for its compact size and organization. The Swiss Safe kit also features a list of included items (120 total, plus a 32-piece mini kit) on the back of the bag, but it doesn’t do nearly as good of a job identifying them within the bag as the Surviveware kit.

The Swiss Safe kit does come with a few essentials that the Surviveware bag is lacking—notably a glow stick, compass, moleskin blister relief, and a working whistle. It’s also less expensive. At the end of the day, these are both solid kits, but, from a medical perspective, my fiancé recommends the Surviveware kit for everyday use or a low-key trip, while the Swiss Safe kit is perfect for hikers, campers, bikers, or backpackers.