These Hotels Want to Make "Super Commuting" Back to the Office Easier—Here's How

It's now been more than two years since many American workers left their cubicles for home offices. Now, as offices begin experimenting with hybrid models of return, those who permanently left the cities where their offices are located are about to face lengthy travel times back and forth. The predicament hasn't gone unnoticed by some major hotel brands.

In response to this new rising populace, many hotels have begun curating packages catered to what a recent New York Times report has dubbed the "super commuter." Workers who need to come into the office once or twice a week from destinations too far to commute back and forth from now have their pick of significantly discounted mid-week hotel rates, private access to conference rooms and business centers, and deals on parking.



The hotels offering these new commuter-friendly packages span major cities across the globe. In London, the Accor group is offering a Commute and Stay promotion, which provides up to 15 percent off two night stays during the week with flexible cancellation and assistance in booking venues for after-work drinks or entertaining clients. London's Hoxton Southwark launched "commuter rates" last year, while the chic Bvlgari Hotel London allows workers to book a 12-hour slot in one of their luxe suites, including refreshments and lunch, and use of the pool and gym. Those looking to go big can even rent a "Work Butler" at the Dukes London, who will help take care of tedious tasks like printing, photocopying, and more.

Stateside, The Hoxton Chicago is offering a "Work Stay Play" package this month, and Marriott's "Work From Anywhere" program, which offers flexible check-in times and child supervision, still continues to run. The citizenM hotel chain, which has properties in cities like New York, Boston, and San Francisco, launched a monthly subscription deal for regular commuters, offering one stay per month at about $119.

"This reverse diaspora had to start sometime," James Bailey, a professor at George Washington University, told the Times. "People can come back to the office for those two days and stay at a hotel. Because you've got all those folks who moved deep into the suburbs, or even beyond to the exurbs. So this is how it's going to have to happen to get them back to work."

