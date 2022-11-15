Super 8 Is Launching a Candle Line That Will Remind You of a Road Trip

Looking to relive all of the best elements of a road trip without having to fill up your gas tank? Super 8, one of the world's largest low-cost hotel chains, just announced the perfect holiday gift for those who dream of adventure behind the wheel.

The brand's new candle collection, Scents of the Open Road, will feature eight unique fragrances inspired by road trips. From the smell of fresh air blowing past you as you zoom down the highway to the aroma of a strong cup of coffee after an early morning wake-up call, the collection is designed to evoke the spirit of being on the road as well as the comfort of a cozy stay at a Super 8 after a long day of driving.

Alongside scents like "Roam Free" (fresh air) and "Tucked In" (clean linens), the brand has also dreamed up some more unexpected choices perfect for your favorite quirky road warrior. "Snack Time" will conjure up memories of chowing down on a smokey piece of beef jerky from the backseat, while "Pit Stop" will bring some people's favorite scent, gasoline, right to the comfort of your own home.

"When you travel, you get a real sense of place by taking in the smells around you, so when we started to think about how to approach this candle collection, we tapped into our roots to create scents based on what we believe our guests truly love and long for," said Mike Mueller, president of brand operations at Super 8. "The spirit of the open road is not just an expression; it's a feeling—one we've bottled up for guests to bring home and relive this holiday season."

The limited edition collection will be available exclusively on the Super 8 website beginning Dec. 1, 2022. All candle sets will retail for $19.74 as a nod to the brand's founding year. And for a little extra holiday cheer, select candle sets will include a voucher for 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points, enough for a four-night stay at a Super 8.

